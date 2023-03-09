Free Fire redeem codes today (March 9, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and room cards

Using redeem codes is one of the primary ways players can get free rewards in Free Fire. As a result, these particular offerings are pretty popular in the game’s community, and individuals constantly wait for the developers to send out new ones accessible for their servers.

Garena has also come up with a website known as Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official portal for employing the codes whenever a new one is released. Upon successful redemption, they will send the items associated with that redeem code directly to players' in-game accounts within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes to get pets and room cards (March 9, 2023)

Listed below are some codes you may try utilizing to get your hands on pets and room cards:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes mentioned here possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As such, they may or may not function for all users.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Using redeem codes is possible through the Rewards Redemption Site, and you can employ this particular website by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser and complete the login procedure using the platform associated with your in-game account. Essentially, six distinct ones are available: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Complete the login using the required option (Image via Garena)

With guest profiles not an option on the website, you will have to link such accounts to become eligible to use the codes.

Step 2: After the login has taken place, you can insert the redeem code in the text field you will find on the screen. It would be best to avoid typing errors while inserting the code, as it must be entered accurately.

Place the code and tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the subsequent step, you need to hit the Confirm button beneath the text field to complete the redemption for the code. The screen will soon display a dialog box that will notify you whether the process was succesful.

Step 4: If the redemption is positive, you can open Free Fire and claim the rewards by heading to the in-game mail section.

Nevertheless, if the specific code’s redemption fails due to server restrictions or expiration, you will not be able to use that code and there will be an error on the screen. If that happens, you will have to wait for Garena to release the new codes.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, so users from the nation must avoid playing or downloading the game for their devices. However, they are free to engage in the battle royale title’s MAX variant since it was not named on the list of prohibited applications.

