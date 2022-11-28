Free Fire redeem codes today (November 28, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and characters

Using redeem codes is one of the most effective ways for players to get free rewards in Garena Free Fire. These, alongside in-game events, have helped many free-to-play users get a range of exclusive items without having to spend any Diamonds.

Moreover, the fact that gamers don’t have to put in much effort to redeem codes has contributed to their meteoric rise in popularity. Gamers who have an active one can simply use it on the Rewards Redemption Site to directly have the rewards sent into their accounts. Over the years, the developers have released many codes for several items. The section below lists some that can be employed to get costume bundles and characters.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and users from the country should not download or play the game on their devices due to government-imposed restrictions. However, they can continue to play FF MAX since it was not featured on the list of prohibited applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free costume bundles and characters (November 28, 2022)

The following are Free Fire redeem codes that can be used to get costume bundles and characters:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: These redeem codes may or may not work for all players due to ambiguous expiration dates and server limitations.

How to use Rewards Redemption Site to get free rewards

The Rewards Redemption Site is where you redeem active codes. Listed below are the steps you may take to put the codes mentioned above to use:

Step 1: To get started, navigate to the official Rewards Redemption Site. You may otherwise tap here to access the website.

Utilize any one of the six login options on the Rewards Redemption Site to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Now, use the platform associated with your in-game ID to sign in. The Rewards Redemption Site supports a variety of login options: Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

A guest account can't be used to redeem codes on the website. If you own such an account, visit the in-game settings and link it to one of the platforms listed above.

After you have signed in, enter a redemption code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login process is complete, insert any of the codes provided earlier in the text field on the screen. Don’t make any typos when inserting it.

Step 4: You may finish the procedure by hitting the “Confirm” option below the text bar. Subsequently, a dialog box will pop up, stating the status of the process.

Visit the in-game mail section to claim the different rewards (Image via Garena)

If the was successfully redeemed, Garena will send the Free Fire rewards within a period of 24 hours. You can claim them through the in-game mail section.

