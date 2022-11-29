Free Fire redeem codes today (November 29, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

In-game items like skins, emotes, and more are constantly sought after by users in the Free Fire community. Essentially, cosmetics allow one to modify the visual appearance of different things, such as characters, weapons, and so on.

However, most users cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds. Therefore, they turn to free alternatives such as redeem codes. These codes are regularly made accessible and offer a variety of exclusive and premium incentives.

The Rewards Redemption Site is where players can utilize all redeem codes for the battle royale title. After a successful redemption, the items will be delivered to them via their in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins (November 29)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: These redeem codes may or may not work for some players due to their existing server restrictions and unknown expiration dates.

Detailed steps on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

Redemption of the codes is pretty easy and can be done through the Rewards Redemption Site. You can follow the steps below to use the aforementioned codes and get free rewards:

Step 1: As a first step, visit the official Rewards Redemption Site on your device. You can get to the website by heading over to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

There are six different login options provided on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must sign in by utilizing the option linked to your Free Fire account. There are several distinct ones on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest account holders will not be able to use the redeem codes. Accordingly, if you own a guest account in the game, you will have to link it.

Step 3: Upon conclusion of the login procedure, you may insert the required code in the text field appearing on the screen. Then, hit the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption.

Insert the necessary redeem code and tap on the "Confirm" option (Image via Garena)

Soon after, a dialog window displaying the status of the process will appear.

Step 4: Once the process is completed positively, the rewards associated with the code will be delivered to you via the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Nevertheless, in case the redemption fails due to a server restriction or expiry, you will be unable to utilize that specific code. If this occurs, your only alternative is to wait for new codes to become available for your server.

Disclaimer: Indian players must not download or play Free Fire on their mobile devices due to restrictions put by the government. Gamers can, however, continue to play FF MAX because it was not named among the banned applications.

