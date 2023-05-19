Free Fire SEA Invitational Day 4: Teams, map order, schedule, and where to watch

The fourth day of the Free Fire SEA Invitational Group State kicks off at 4:30 pm IST today. It will also mark the beginning of Week 2 of the grand competition, where 17 teams have been contending to grab one of the 12 spots in the Finals through their battles and efforts. As the Group Stage approaches its final week, all teams will be giving it their best to secure a spot in the Grand Finals.

On Day 4, the teams belonging to Group A and B will meet on the battlefield to engage in a total of six matches. You can watch all the FFSI games on the official YouTube channel of Garena Free Fire in multiple regional languages.

Participating teams on Group Stage Day 4 of Free Fire Sea Invitational 2023

Group A

Team Flash Evos Pheonix Alpha Farang Esports LGDS

Group B

EArena First Raiders Esports Vasto Mundo Morph Team FW Esports P Team

Map rotation

The first and fifth games of the day will be hosted on the fan-favorite map Bermuda, while the sixth encounter will be held on a random Free Fire map.

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Alpine

Match 4 - Nexterra

Match 5 - Bermuda

Match 6 - Random map

Week 1 overview

Evos Phoenix ended the opening week at the top position with 173 points. The team's gameplay in their most recent matches was truly phenomenal as they topped the overall chart after the initial week. First Raiders from Indonesia and Magic Esports from Thailand were also amazing, obtaining 160 points in 12 games. Both teams are just 13 points behind the table toppers and will look to continue their good form this week as well.

Expand, the team that emerged victorious in the Free Fire MCPS Majors Season 5, delivered a commanding performance in their initial 12 encounters, establishing themselves among the top four contenders by amassing a total of 150 points. FW Esports and Morph held the fifth and sixth seats with 143 and 134 points, respectively.

After a promising start, Genesis Dogma experienced a setback in their campaign. The Indonesian unit clinched the seventh position on the overall scoreboard with a total of 133 points. The Free Fire Thailand champion EArena and Europe champion Vasto Mundo had a terrible opening as they secured only 73 and 69 points, respectively.

