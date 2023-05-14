Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage Day 3: Groups, schedule, Day 2 overview, and more

Day 3 of the Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage will commence on May 14 and feature a total of six matches between five teams from Group A and six from Group C. This contest has been full of excitement since the first day, and with squads from both groups battling one another for the first time, fans look forward to seeing another enthralling day of competition.

The official Free Fire Esports YouTube channel will broadcast all six Day 3 games starting at 4:30 pm IST, allowing people to watch and cheer for their favorite teams. Group A and B competed on Day 1, followed by contests between Group B and C on the second day.

Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage Day 3 participants

Here are the teams that will go up against one another on May 14:

Group A

Team Flash Evos Pheonix Alpha Farang Esports LGDS

Group C

SBTC Esports Eagle Esport Genesis Dogma G Arsy Aphrodite Magic Esport Expand

Day 3 map order and where to watch

A similar map schedule will be followed on May 14 as the previous two days, with two matches being played on Bermuda and one on Puragtory and Nexterra. Alpine will host one game, while the remaining match will feature a random map.

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Alpine

Match 4 - Nexterra

Match 5 - Bermuda

Match 6 - Random map

In what promises to be a high-voltage moment, Genesis Dogma will face off against Evos Phoenix. The table's top four teams will sit tomorrow's games out, providing other squads with a golden opportunity to change things in terms of the standings.

Sadly, Team Legacy from Pakistan was unable to participate in this Free Fire tournament due to visa issues, leaving Group A with only five teams and potentially giving them an advantage.

Day 2 highlights and Day 3 expectations

Despite an average performance, First Raiders Eclipse managed to hold on to their pole spot on Day 2, while their compatriots, Morph, climbed three places to acquire a place on the podium.

Evos Phoenix, who earned 80 points on Day 1, will aim to double their score and claim the top spot. On the other hand, Genesis Dogma, who had an impressive Day 2 with 108 points, will also be looking to acquire the pole position.

After performing admirably on Day 2, Magic Esports and Expand are both aiming to retain their momentum into the final six matches of this week. EArena from Thailand came back strong and finished seventh, following their terrible performances on Day 1, whereas Vasto Mundo from Europe are still in search of their lost form in this Free Fire tournament.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes