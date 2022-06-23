Free Fire will soon be available with a new avatar, as per TSG Ritik

Free Fire has constantly evolved to become one of the top battle royale games on the mobile platform. With each passing update, the Garena title has amassed enormous numbers, sustaining a sizeable daily active player base.

In a recent development, the developers have introduced the game’s new logo ahead of the upcoming brand revamp, which is all set to take place in July. While reacting to the same, TSG Ritik, one of the most famous personalities in the Indian FF community, has shared his thoughts on the new avatar of the battle royale title.

TSG Ritik discusses the new Free Fire logo, which will be accessible on the Play Store and App Store

A snippet from the official Instagram story of the content creator (Image via Instagram)

The latest events have generated a great deal of excitement among players in the game's community. Ritik Jain, also known as TSG Ritik, expressed his views on the matter in the following manner via an Instagram story:

“Free Fire will soon be available in the Play Store and App Store with a new logo and a variety of other things.”

He essentially stated this following Garena’s recent announcement about the rebranding. According to the developers:

“The logo reflects and strengthens the game’s distinct Battle in Style identity.”

The new logo will retain a critical aspect that fans and players will remember, i.e., the iconic knife. Meanwhile, the other changes set to take place are intended to produce a more modern and dynamic look to complement the game’s community.

This is what the developers have mentioned about the changes (Image via Garena)

Apart from all this, other visual element changes will be released in the coming weeks, including:

A brand new set of brand graphics inspired by the new logo and UI.

New font family “Garena Free Fire”, a.ka. “GFF” co-created by Akira Kobayashi.

Harold Teo, Producer at Garena, had the following to say:

“Our global community has always been the driving force behind every change we bring to Free Fire. Through this brand refresh, we hope to create a signature art style unique to Free Fire, enabling them to enjoy a more immersive and inclusive in-game experience.

“The new logo is just one part of the new look and we can’t wait to share more exciting updates in the coming weeks.”

Users may likely see information or other details on some of the upcoming changes in the OB35 Advance Server that will be starting in the coming weeks. Regardless, fans are recommended to follow the game on its social media handles to stay updated about all the rebranding news.

