Free Fire Thailand Championship 2023 Finals: Teams, format, SEA Invitational slots, prize pool, and where to watch 

The 12 teams are all set to compete in the Free Fire Thailand Championship 2023 Finals, which has a total of four spots for the SEA Invitational. Garena has announced a cash prize pool of $29,239 for the two-day Championship.

The qualifiers for the final stage were conducted earlier this year, with the winners of all four groups from the play-off stage progressing directly to the Finals and the top four teams from both groups of the Play-Ins phase completing the line-up.

Thailand Championship 2023 format (Image via Garena)

The Championship will be hosted on April 8 and 9 where these 12 teams will battle it out for the trophy. The four best teams from the overall points table will represent their nation in the Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023, which will take place from May 12 to 28.

Free Fire Thailand Championship 2023 participants

Evos Phoenix Nigma Galaxy Cobra Legends eArena Magic Esport CGGG Buriram United PEGASUSx TEM Entertainment JAS Academy FW Esports Attack All Around

There will be six matches every day starting at 17:00 local time (15:15 IST). You can watch it live on the YouTube, Facebook, and Tik Tok channels of Free Fire Thailand.

Prize Pool distribution

After the conclusion of 12 matches, the table topper will receive the winning prize of $14,620, while the second, third, and fourth ranked teams will be awarded $7,310, $2923, and $2190 respectively. Only the top six squads in the event will be awarded a cash prize.

1st place - 500,000 baht - $14,620

2nd place - 250,000 baht - $7,310

3rd place - 100,000 baht - $2923

4th place - 75,000 baht - $2190

5th place - 50,000 baht - $1461

6th place - 25,000 baht - $730

Top teams to watch out for at Free Fire Thailand Championship 2023 Finals

Based on their previous track, current world champion Evos Phoenix will definitely be a top challenger for the trophy. The squad has demonstrated its prowess in several prominent competitions. Attack All Around, who has lifted the 2022 World Series Sentosa title, is another exciting team in the tournament.

Nigma Galaxy, the second runner-up of the World Series 2022 Bangkok, proved itself as a formidable force last year and came into the limelight in a very short period of time. The unit will also be a powerful contender for the top spot in the Free Fire Thailand Championship.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes