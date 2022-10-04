Free Fire: TSM ranks first in LBFF 8 Regular Season 

The nearly two-month long regular season of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 8 (LBFF 8) wrapped up on October 3, with TSM taking control of the overall leaderboard. With 812 points in their 64 matches, the team secured the first position after consistent performances during this phase. The top 12 out of 18 squads will play in the Grand Finals, which is scheduled to be hosted on October 15.

TSM has not achieved any major accomplishments since their entry into Free Fire Brazil Esports in August 2021. They will aim to win their first title as well as a slot in the upcoming World Series.

Fan favorite team Fluxo were seven points behind TSM and came in second with 805 points and 15 Booyahs.

Qualified teams for Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 8 Finals

TSM Fluxo Loud Vivo Keyd Stars Horizon Los Grandes Angels Magic Squad God Unidas Meta Gaming Team Liquid B4 Esports

The LBFF 7 winner Loud secured the third place with 773 points and six Booyahs. Their performances in the fifth and sixth weeks were not up to the mark as they collected only 51 and 63 points, respectively. As the winner of the previous season, they competed in the Free Fire World Series and finished seventh in the mega event.

LBFF 8 Regular Season overall standings (Image via Garena)

Vivo Keyd has had another good start to the season and are currently fourth on the scoreboard. The team was the runner-up in the previous edition of the tournament and later participated in the World Series, where they secured fourth position.

Team Liquid, one of the oldest esports organizations, was able to keep themselves in the top 12 despite poor performances in the regular season. After a series of fabulous performances in 2020, the team has failed to meet expectations since.

B4 Esports barely earned a spot in the Grand Finals, finishing only 15 points ahead of the 13th ranked team. Winners of the Free Fire World Series 2019, Corinthians, could not secure their seat as they placed 13th in the overall standings.

Teams that failed to qualify for LBFF 8 Finals:

Corinthians Pain Gaming Hummer BO Vasco Tropicaos Netshoes Miners

About the LBFF Grand Finals

The one-day final stage will be played on October 15 and the top two teams will move to the Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok, starting on November 25. The event finals will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Garena Free Fire Brazil.

