Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 8: Teams, format, schedule and more

The Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 8 is ready to begin on August 8 with the top 18 teams vying for a slot in the World Series. Boasting a lucrative prize pool, this is a glamorous Free Fire event in Brazil, organized by Garena every year.

The top 13 teams from the previous edition, along with the top four from the Promotion Stage 2 and the Stage 1 B champion, got invited to the event. The regular season is all set to kick off on August 6.

Divided into three groups, the teams will be competing in a round robin format. The top 12 sides from the regular season rankings will secure their tickets to the LBFF finals.

Teams featuring in Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 8

The following teams have been divided into three groups:

Group A

LOUD God E-Sports Corinthians B4 Esports Miners gg TropiCaos

Group B

Magic Squad Meta Gaming Fluxo Team Liquid TSM Stars Horizon

Group C

Los Grandes Pain Gaming Keyd BD Vasco Hummer Esports Angels

Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF @FFesportsBR



Pega a visão em como ficou a divisão dos grupos pra essa



O campeonato começa no dia 06 de agosto, às 13h.

The top teams from the LBFF 8 will qualify for the upcoming Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022. It will be the second World Series of the year as the first was held in May in Sentosa, Singapore.

Thai team Attack All Around were crowned FFWS Sentosa, while Evos Phoenix finished as the runner-up. It had a gigantic prize pool of two million USD, with the champion receiving $500K in prize money.

Keyd secured second place, while LOUD grabbed the seventh spot in the mega event. Both teams will once again try to secure their tickets to the World Series.

In the previous edition of the LBFF, LOUD claimed the first spot, followed by Keyd. Crowned favorite Fluxo had an average performance as the side held fifth place and failed to reach the World Series Sentosa. It marked Nobru's first absence from FFWS, having played in the previous two editions.

Team Liquid had poor performances in the LBFF 7, as they finished 10th in the Grand Finals. The side hasn't been in good form since the beginning of 2021, having failed to reach the podium in any major tournament.

Meanwhile, TSM has qualified this season by winning the Promotion Stage 2 and will try to clinch their first major tournament. With that being said, they had a horrible performance in the 2022 Spring.

