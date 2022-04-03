MCES Africa and All Stars Esport qualify for Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa 

The Free Fire Arab League Season 5 concluded with MCES Africa being crowned ultimate champions. The finals, played on April 1, saw the best 12 teams in the Arab world competing over six classic matches. With the top two teams booking their tickets for the upcoming World Series in Sentosa, Singapore.

MCES Africa showed balanced gameplay to accumulate 88 points with the help of 41 kills. They were the most aggressive team in the finals, but that didn't stop them from collecting placement points. Their fragger Ali was named the MVP of the finals for his 15 kill contribution.

All Stars Esport, who had a disappointing league stage and had to go through Play-Ins, claimed the second spot with their intelligent gameplay. The team consistently accumulated points in almost all matches.

All Stars came third with 76 points, while VIP made a huge comeback through two back-to-back booyah's to claim the fourth rank. Popular team Shift had a bad final as they finished in second-last place, while DEA and Nakazaki Esports were out in the league stages.

Arab League Finals match standings and prize pool distribution

Free Fire Arab League Season 5 overall standings (Image via Garena)

All Stars Esport won the first match of the finals with 13 kills, while MCES Africa took booyah in the second match with 13 kills. All Stars Esports showed unreal gameplay to claim the win in the third match, while it was 4Kings-MCES who showed passive gameplay to claim the fourth match. The final two matches were won by VIP with 12 and 10 kills.

The tournament had a prize pool of $60K. The champion, MCES Africa, took home $17.6K prize money, while All Stars Esport, the first runners-up, got $9.1K in total.

MCES and All Stars Esport qualify for Free Fire World Series

MCES Africa has also qualified for the finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022, while All Stars Esport has qualified for the Play-Ins of the global event. FFWS 2022 will consist of two phases: Play-Ins and Finals. They are scheduled for May 14 and May 21, respectively.

This will be an offline event that will take place in Sentosa, Singapore. Twenty-two teams representing thirteen countries will compete in this mega tournament. Four finalist spots and four play-in spots have already been filled.

In the 2021 World Series Singapore, VIP and DEA Esports from Arab League Season 3 qualified for the Finals and the Play-Ins, respectively. VIP came in 10th place in the Finals, while DEA Esports secured 15th place in the Play-Ins.

