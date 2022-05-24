Free Fire World Series 2022 viewership drops due to India ban

The first global tournament of the 2022 Free Fire esports circuit, the World Series in Sentosa, Singapore, concluded on Saturday. The $2 million event was a LAN affair claimed by the Thai team Attack All Around (AAA).

A total of 18 teams from 11 regions participated in the event, played in two stages: Play-Ins and Grand Finals. The former was organized on 14 May, moving the four best out of ten to the Grand Finals, which featured 12 sides.

Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa viewership declined

The Grand Finals garnered around 1.4 million peak viewers, 73% less than the FFWS 2021 Singapore, and the average audience also decreased by 72%, according to a report by Esports Charts.

One of the major factors for low viewership was the game's ban in India in February 2022 due to security concerns. However, the Hindi stream again emerged as the language with peak viewership and the third for hours watched. This was despite Indian teams being unable to attend the event due to the ban.

The 2021 World Series generated a massive audience with a peak viewership of 5.4 million, which is still the biggest live-watching esports event in esports history. The Hindi broadcast crossed around 1.9 million concurrent viewers, a record even for a single language stream, although the Indian teams were excluded from the tournament due to a travel ban.

In fact, the 2019 FFWS (2 million) had more viewers than the 2022 FFWS. The CIS teams also did not participate in the FFWS 2022 as Garena had canceled their regional championship due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

FFWS 2022 Sentosa peak viewership stats

The Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa peak viewership (Image via Esports Charts)

The first match of the World Series crossed more than 1.47 million peak viewers. Brazilian team Vivo Keyd came out victorious in the game played on Bermuda.

The second and third matches generated nearly 1.32 and 1.25 million concurrent viewers, respectively, followed by 1.1 million in the fourth match. The stats also show that the number of viewers declined from one game to the next.

Thai teams won the 2021 and 2022 editions of the FFWS. Evos Phoenix, crowned the FFWS 2021 champion, grabbed second place in the 2022 World Series. The first edition, held in 2019, was clinched by the Brazilian team Corinthians.

Free Fire esports tournaments viewership comparison

Top five Free Fire esports tournaments by peak viewership (Image via Esports Charts)

The FFWS 2021 is the highest concurrently watched event in Free Fire esports and esports history. The Continental Series 2020 Asia ranked second with around 2.56 million viewers, followed by the 2019 World Series. The 2022 FFWS Sentosa placed fifth on the list.

