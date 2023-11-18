Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Buriram United Esports secured the top spot in the standings on Day 4 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Knockout stage after fierce battles among teams in Groups A and B. The Thai giants accumulated an impressive 279 points and four Booyahs. Their compatriots, CGGG, secured the second position with 274 points, while Magic Squad from Brazil entered the podium with 234 points.

EXP Esports, though not in this group, slipped to fifth place overall with 213 points. LOUD currently occupy the ninth rank. They need to put in a strong performance in their next outing to progress to the next stage.

Free Fire World Series Knockout Week 2 standings and Day 4 overview

Here are the Free Fire World Series Knockout standings after Day 4:

Game 1 - Bermuda

In the first match, Thorrad from Indonesia secured their second Booyah of the Free Fire event with an outstanding 16 frags. Their fragger, Ikal, was named MVP for eliminating six opponents.

CGGG adopted an aggressive strategy, securing 10 frags, while All Glory Gaming from Mexico claimed the second spot with four frags.

Game 2 - Purgatory

Magic Squad displayed an aggressive approach in the second match, clinching the Booyah with an impressive 18 frags. Free Fire star MGS Giuh, with seven eliminations and around 2400hp in damage, was named the MVP.

God of Wolf from Vietnam secured the second position with seven frags.

Game 3 - Alpine

In the third match, CGGG delivered a standout performance, securing a Booyah with an impressive 14 frags. Peter's six frag contributions played a pivotal role in their success.

Buriram United Esports showcased their consistency once again, securing the second position with 12 eliminations.

Game 4 - Kalahari

Moving on to the fourth match on Kalahari, Thorrad demonstrated their prowess by claiming their second Booyah of the day, with 13 frags to their name.

Hotshot Esports secured the second position, closely followed by CGGG in third place.

Game 5 - Nexterra

In the fifth match, Buriram United clinched a Booyah with an impressive 16 frags. Moshi was named the MVP after securing three frags and an astonishing 7400hp of damage.

Game 6 - Purgatory

WAG from Vietnam concluded Day 4 of the Free Fire event on a high note by securing a Booyah with 12 frags. MIBR had a commendable outing, securing the second position with seven frags, while CGGG rounded off the top three with nine elimination points to their name.

