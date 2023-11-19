Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout Day 6: Teams, schedule, map order, and Day 5 results 

The sixth and last day of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout Stage will be hosted on November 19 at 5 pm IST. Only six matches are remaining in this round, and they will be played between Groups A and C. After the conclusion of Day 6, the 12 top performers from the overall points table will progress to the Points Rush, while the bottom six will be eliminated from the ongoing FFWS.

CGGG, RRQ, and EXP Esports are the top three teams after Day 5 of the Knockout Stage. Buriram and WAG have also played astonishingly well so far in the event. Meanwhile, Hotshot, Osaka, and Wask are in the bottom three of the overall standings.

Free Fire World Series Knockout participants

These are the three groups with six Free Fire squads each for the Free Fire World Series Knockout Day 6:

Group A

Thorrad (Indonesia) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) MIBR (Brazil) All Glory Gaming (LATAM) Magic Squad (Brazil) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)

Group B

Furious Gaming (Argentina) WASK (Morocco) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) GOW (Vietnam) CGGG (Thailand) WAG (Vietnam)

Group C

LOUD (Brazil) P Esports (Vietnam) Expand (Malaysia) EXP Esports (Thailand) Osaka (Colombia) POCO Star (Indonesia)

Day 6 map order (Group A and C)

Here is the map rotation of the sixth day of the FFWS Knockout;

Game 1 - Bermuda

Game 2 - Purgatory

Game 3 - Alpine

Game 4 - Kalahari

Game 5 - Nexterra

Game 6 - random map

Overall leaderboard after Day 5

CGGG (376) and RRRQ Kazu (291) have played all their 24 games of the Knockout Stage. Both the star lineups have delivered an emphatic performance, earning first and second positions, respectively.

EXP Esports (290) and Buriram United (279) have participated in 18 matches, and have taken third and fourth places, respectively. Both teams will play their remaining six games today.

WAG are fifth in the overall standings with 244 points, closely followed by Brazil’s Magic Squad. LOUD stand seventh with 228 points, including 130 eliminations. Two Indonesian squads, Poco Star and Thorrad, hold eighth and ninth positions with 197 and 185 points, respectively.

Furious Gaming from Argentina and Wask from MEA have been eliminated from this Free Fire competition as they ranked 13th and 18th, respectively, after their 24 matches. MIBR (132), All Glory Gaming (128), and Hotshot (123) will need to deliver an extraordinary performance in their last six encounters to register a spot in the second stage of the FFWS 2023.

