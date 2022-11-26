Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok Play-Ins: Overall standings and top 4 teams qualify for Grand Finals 

The Play-Ins of the Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok wrapped with the top four squads advancing to the Grand Finals. Magic Squad and Evos Phoenix finished in the first and second spots with 110 and 107 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Naguara held the third position with 103 points, followed by RRQ Kazu.

Qualified teams FFWS Grand Finals (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Despite winning two Booyahs, Expand fell short by just two points and failed to secure a spot in the Grand Finals. Hotshot also showed great resistance but couldn't finish in the top four. The bottom five teams were eliminated from FFWS 2022.

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Play-Ins Summary

Overall leaderboard of Free Fire World Series Play-Ins (Image via Garena)

Match 1 - Barmuda

Indonesia’s RRQ Kazu earned the Booyah in the opening game with 12 kills after doling out an excellent execution. Brazilian side Magic Squad also performed well and came first with 10 kills, followed by Team Flash. Legaeloth from RRQ was named MVP in the match.

Match 2 - Kalahari

Expand from Malaysia set up a stellar outing to claim a huge 16-kill victory in the second match thanks to 2Fast’s performances. However, Magic Squad once again showed exemplary skill and grabbed 16 points, including eight kills.

Match 3 - Purgatory

After two poor games, the 2021 Free Fire world champion Evos Phoenix managed to win their first Booyah with 14 eliminations. Team Flash, Naguara, Magic, and Hotshot garnered 10 points each. Coupled with that, Evos Moshi was the MVP in the third game.

Match 4 - Alpine

Pakistani team Hotshot put up an outstanding showing to clinch a nine-kill Booyah in the fourth match. Naguara and Magic Squad finished in second and third positions with seven and five frags, respectively. Evos and RRQ collected eight points each, while LGDS was swiftly eliminated. At the end of proceedings, Anas69 bagged the MVP with five eliminations.

Match 5 - Barmuda

Cobra led Expand to take the second Booyah to their bag with 11 eliminations, which helped them jump up the overall rankings. Evos Phoenix came second with eight kills, followed by Magic Squad and RRQ.

At the end of the fifth game, Magic Squad was in the top spot with 71 points, while the second, third, and fourth positions were captured by Expand, Evos, and Hotshot. On the other hand, LGDS had only 23 points in five matches.

Match 6 - Kalahari

Switching to the sixth match, Naguara emerged victorious with five kills. However, Evos Phoenix topped the match standings as they earned second place with nine eliminations. RRQ Kazu and Magic Squad scored 16 points each, while Expand was prematurely eliminated in the game.

Match 7 - Purgatory

With just one kill, Evos Phoenix won the seventh match of the Free Fire World Series Play-Ins. Their superstar TheCruz defeated Maxii to clinch victory. However, it was another remarkable performance from Naguara, who claimed 22 points, including 13 eliminations.

Match 8 - Alpine

Evos Phoenix registered the third Booyaah to their name, showcasing another fabulous performance in the last game of the Play-Ins. Meanwhile, Expand and RRQ collected 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes