Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023: All qualified teams and dates revealed 

With the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 coming up in a few weeks, fans around the world are getting excited for this mega competition. This fifth edition of the world series will be organised in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, and 18 teams from eight regions are preparing to battle it out for the title. Garena has set the prize fund for the tournament at $1 million.

Unlike all the previous seasons, the 2023 FFWS will be played over three distinct phases, adding another layer of excitement among spectators. Earlier this year, the publisher had stated that the reason behind changing the format of the global events was to gain more popularity for the game.

The initial stage, Knockout, is planned for November 10 to 19, during which 18 teams will clash for 12 slots in the next stage. On November 24 and 25, the top 12 will then contest in the Points Rush to collect their headstart points. Subsequently, the FFWS 2023 Grand Finale is scheduled to take place on November 26.

Participating teams in Free Fire World Series 2023

Here are the 18 squads that have registered their spots in the upcoming FFWS 2023:

Magic Squad - Brazil Loud - Brazil MIBR - Brazil Furious Gaming - Argentina (LATAM) All Glory Gaming - LATAM Osaka - LATAM POCO Star - Indonesia Thorrad - Indonesia RRQ Kazu - Indonesia Buriram United x Evos - Thailand EXP Esports - Thailand CGGG - Thailand P Esports - Vietnam GOW - Vietnam WAG - Vietnam Expand - Malaysia Hotshot Esports - Pakistan Wask - MEA

LOUD secured the title of the LBFF 9 Brazil, and was in emphatic shape throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, MIBR achieved the runner-up spot in that tournament. Magic Squad were impressive in the LBFF Regular Season as well. These three will represent Brazil in the upcoming Free Fire World Series.

In the LATAM region, the top Free Fire squads from the FFL 2023 Points have been selected for the FFWS. Furious Gaming were the table toppers, while All Glory Gaming and Osaka grabbed the second and the third position, respectively.

Buriram United x Evos recently clinched the Free Fire Pro League Thailand. Meanwhile, EXP and CGG were first and second runners-up, respectively. In FFML S8 Indonesia, Throrrad and RRQ were the top two performers of the Finale, while POCO Star emerged as star lineup in its League Stage.

P Esports, GOW, and WAG were the top three teams in the Vietnam Free Fire League. Malaysia’s Expand, Pakistan’s Hotshot, and MEA’s WASK came out victorious in their respective regional events.

