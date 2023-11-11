Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 Knockout Day 2: Groups, map schedule, how to watch, and Day 1 results

The second day of the Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout, set to take place on November 11, 2023, will feature six matches between Groups B and C. Those interested can watch the action live on stream from 5 pm IST. During the opening day of the event, Groups A and B contested six matches, with Buriram United finishing at the top of the leaderboard.

The Knockout is the first round of the Free Fire World Series, where 18 teams are divided into three groups. They must compete across two weeks for 12 spots in the Points Rush. The prize money of the mega contest is $1 million (₹8.22 crore).

Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout teams

Here are the three groups participating in the Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout:

Group A

Thorrad (Indonesia) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) MIBR (Brazil) All Glory Gaming (LATAM) Magic Squad (Brazil) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)

Group B

Furious Gaming (Argentina) WASK (Morocco) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) GOW (Vietnam) CGGG (Thailand) WAG (Vietnam)

Group C

LOUD (Brazil) P Esports (Vietnam) Expand (Malaysia) EXP Esports (Thailand) Osaka (Colombia) POCO Star (Indonesia)

How to watch and map schedule for Day 2

Garena will broadcast the FFWS Knockout live on Free Fire Esports’ YouTube channel. The livestream will be available in many languages, including Hindi.

The first match between Groups B and C will be hosted on the Bermuda map at around 5 pm IST. The map will be randomly selected for the last encounter of the day.

Here is the map order for Day 2:

Game 1 - Bermuda

Game 2 - Purgatory

Game 3 - Alpine

Game 4 - Kalahari

Game 5 - Nexterra

Game 6 - random map

Day 1 results

Thailand’s Buriram United Esports showcased their dominance on the opening day of the Free Fire World Series 2023 Knockout. They grabbed 105 points in six matches to secure the first position in the overall standings. The team claimed two straight Booyahs.

Brazil’s Magic Squad had a nerve-wracking performance but managed to claim second place with 92 points. The team claimed two Booyahs, making an emphatic start to their Free Fire World Series campaign.

Indonesia’s RRQ Kazu and Thailand’s CGGG finished third and fourth with 80 and 76 points, respectively. Both teams couldn’t register any Booyah on the opening day.

God of Glory (GOW) from Vietnam secured the seventh spot with 53 points. The team won two out of their six matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Hotshot and Wask finished 11th and 12th with 30 and 25 points, respectively.

