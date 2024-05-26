Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 SEA Spring Finals: Qualified teams, headstart points, dates, and more

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 SEA Spring is slated to be played at the Phu Tho Stadium, Vietnam, on May 26. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will go against each other in six matches. Garena has announced a total prize fund of $300,000 for the event. The first to eighth ranked teams from the Grand Finals will be selected for the World Cup 2024 Riyadh.

The Knockout Stage took place from March 22 to May 12, where 18 Free Fire clubs from Southeast Asian countries contested for 12 spots in the Finals. These 12 teams also participated in the Point Rush phase, where they have accumulated headstart points.

Free Fire World Series 2024 SEA Spring finals teams and headstart points

Here are the 12 finalists and their respective headstart points:

Buriram United Esports - 16 points Team Falcons - 11 points Indostars - 6 points ONIC Olympus - 6 points Reverse Red - 6 points P Esports - 5 points EXP Esports - 4 points RRQ Kazu - 3 points Attack All Around - 2 points Evos Divine - 2 points Stalwart Esports - 2 points WAG - 1 point

Buriram United Esports from Thailand was the star performer in the Knockout Stage. The club conquered the FFWS Thailand Spring earlier this year. The roster is wildly known for their top-notch performances and will be one of the teams to watch for in the Finals.

Reverse Red claimed the second rank in the Knockout Stage and was consistent throughout the previous phases. The lineup recently emerged victorious in the Snapdragon Free Fire Masters 2024 Masters Brazil and has already earned a spot in the Esports World Cup. The squad is playing its last tournament under the name of Reverse Red as they have been acquired by Twisted Mind.

Team Falcons, who acquired the ex-CGGG's roster, ranked third in the Knockout Stage, while Attack All Around, a top-tier squad, came fourth there. Stalwart Esports, who recently entered the Free Fire scene, came fifth. Evos Divine and Indostars had an average run in the previous stages.

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia also looked in poor shape in the Knockout Stage but somehow ensured their seat in the Finals. The experienced Free Fire lineup will need to enhance their play in the ultimate stage to reach the Esports World Cup.

