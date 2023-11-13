Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Knockout Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

On Day 3 of the Free Fire World Series Knockout, Groups A and C participated in six matches. With the end of Week 1, EXP Esports captured the top position with 213 points and four Booyahs after 12 matches. Buriram United Esports grabbed second spot with 189 points and three Booyahs. RRQ Kazu and CGGG stood in third and fourth place with 177 and 166 points, respectively.

Magic Squad, with 150 points and two Booyahs, claimed the fifth spot in the overall rankings. Furious Gaming had an average Week 1, finishing 11th with 99 points. Two popular Free Fire teams, P Esports and MIBR, stumbled during their first 12 matches. These teams will aim to perform better in the second week.

Free Fire World Series Knockout Week 1 standings and Day 3 overview

EXP Esports earned the first rank after Week 1 (Image via Garena)

Game 1 - Bermuda

LOUD was impressive in the first game and secured a 25-point Booyah. Cauan7 from their roster was the top individual performer with five kills and 3905 damage. EXP Esports picked up 17 points, while Magic Squad and Poco Star garnered 15 points each.

Game 2 - Purgatory

Buriram United secured the Booyah in the second battle with 23 points and 11 eliminations. Magic Squad and P Esports stole 16 points each from this game. Thorrad got 13 points with five kills.

LOUD finished seventh after 12 games (Image via Garena)

Game 3 - Alpine

Indonesia’s Thorrad clinched an impressive 27-point Booyah in the third game. EXP Esports scored 18 points in an emphatic display of skill. Poco Star and Buriram United accumulated 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Game 4 - Kalahari

EXP Esports hammered Magic Squad in the last fight to earn a 26-point Booyah. Thorrad showcased their consistency and added 17 points to their tally. Poco and Expand generated 14 and 12 points, respectively.

FFWS Week 1 overall standings (Image via Garena)

Game 5 - Nexterra

Poco Star opted for an aggressive gameplay style in the fifth encounter, grabbing a massive 28-point victory. Faizmks from their squad dismissed eight enemies alone. Hotshot from Pakistan finally picked up some momentum and collected 21 points. Buriram got 20 points in this battle.

Game 6 - Bermuda

EXP Esports notched their second Booyah of the day with 28 points. Buriram United and LOUD gained 22 and 19 points, respectively. Expand played passively and took 10 points in the final game of the Free Fire World Series Week 1.

