Free Fire World Series Points Rush Day 1: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and more

The Points Rush stage of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) is set to kick off on November 24, 2023. During this stage, the top 12 teams from around the world will engage in 12 matches over a period of two days. Six matches will take place each day. The objective is to rake in points, which will be a factor in determining progression to the upcoming finals on November 26, 2023.

Live coverage of these matches will be available on the official Free Fire Esports YouTube channel. It will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Free Fire World Series 2023 Points Rush teams

Here are the 12 teams that will compete in the second round of the FFWS 2023:

EXP Esports (Thailand) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) CGGG (Thailand) Magic Squad (Brazil) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) Poco Star (Indonesia) WAG (Vietnam) Thorrad (Indonesia) Expand (Malaysia) P Esports (Vietnam) God Of Wolf (Vietnam)

Map schedule of Day 1 of FFWS Points Rush

The first five matches of the FFWS Points Rush Day 1 will be fought on five different Free Fire maps. The map for the last encounter will be selected randomly.

Here is the map schedule for the day:

Game 1 - Bermuda

Game 2 - Purgatory

Game 3 - Alpine

Game 4 - Kalahari

Game 5 - Nexterra

Game 6 - Random map

Teams to watch out for

The three standout teams from Thailand, EXP, Buiriram, and CGG, are the ones to watch out for during the FFWS Points Rush. These squads dominated the knockout stage, securing the top three spots in the rankings. They all have the potential to lift the trophy.

Magic Squad and LOUD from Brazil had a modest start in the knockout stage of the Free Fire World Series. They showed notable improvement in the final matches, highlighting their potential to shine.

RRQ Kazu from Indonesia and compatriots Poco Star have been consistent in their performances, making them strong contenders in the upcoming matches.

WAG, P Esports, and God of Wolf from Vietnam may not have performed well in the knockout stage, but they can stage a comeback in the Points Rush stage. These squads are also capable of clinching the FFWS 2023 title.

