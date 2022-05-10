Free Fire x Anitta collaboration event and character details: All you need to know

Free Fire’s global popularity grows year after year, with the battle royale title actively being played by millions of players worldwide. Along with frequent updates and new features, collaborations and partnerships have played an essential role in the overall growth.

Previously, the game has been associated with many well-known personalities, tv shows, movies, and more, including BTS, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Venom. In recent days, a new collaboration in the form of the renowned Brazilian artist – Anitta was announced.

Additionally, leaks regarding different topics, such as events, characters, and more, have already begun to surface, generating excitement among the audience about what is to come in Free Fire very soon.

All known details about the Free Fire x Anitta collaboration

On 5 May, the developers of Free Fire officially announced their collaboration with Larissa de Macedo Machado, i.e., Anitta. According to the leaks, a new character based on her will make its way into the game, alongside several themed events and in-game collectibles.

Moreover, as per the popular data miner, Bart FF, the character’s name would be “The Mistress,” Her ability will be to create a 5m frontal pulse blast that will reduce the foes’ movement speed and fire speed by a particular percentage.

All the aforementioned content based on the collaboration will likely be incorporated into the OB34 version of the game, which is anticipated to be released later this month.

Character based on her could be available in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Users can also expect the Anitta-based character to be present in the upcoming Free Fire OB34 Advance Server, which will commence on 12 May.

Note: Developers haven’t confirmed specifics of the character, and the leaks mentioned must be taken with a pinch of salt. Players can wait for more details to be disclosed officially by Garena themselves.

About Anitta

Fans are excited about the game's collab with Anitta (Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Larissa de Macedo Machado, commonly known by her stage name Anitta, is a Brazilian singer and songwriter noted for her work in the music and entertainment. Since making her breakthrough, she has risen through the charts, establishing herself as one of the top artists from Latin America.

Over the years, she has released numerous chart-busting songs, including “Envolver,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Downtown,” and “NO CHÃO NOVINHA.” This year, Anitta released her fifth studio album, Versions of Me.

Note: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not download or play Free Fire.

