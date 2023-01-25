Garena announces Bermuda Dreams for Free Fire MAX Indian server

The recent release of the Free Fire MAX OB38 update overwhelmed the popular battle royale title's community with several new features that were intended to enhance the overall gameplay experience. In addition, the developers launched multiple new event series, including the new Blaze of Glory, Angelic, and Densho events.

Most recently, the developers initiated a countdown for the upcoming event series, Bermuda Dreams, on the Indian server. The upcoming series is expected to arrive with a plethora of engaging activities, including various exciting events and various attractive freebies up for grabs. Read on to learn more about the upcoming event in Free Fire MAX.

Garena begins the countdown for Free Fire MAX Bermuda Dreams event series

The upcoming Bermuda Dreams event series for Free Fire MAX on the Indian server has generated a great deal of excitement amongst players as the developers announced a release countdown recently. Players can keep track of the time left until the event series' launch by accessing the designated icon in the top-right corner of the lobby.

Bermuda Dreams will start in about two days (Image via Garena)

According to the official schedule, the Bermuda Dreams event will commence on January 27, 2023, at 9:30 am and will remain accessible for a few weeks. Players will have the opportunity to obtain a wide variety of cosmetics, some of which will be free. In contrast, others will require the expenditure of the premium in-game currency, diamonds.

A few data miners have provided a brief overview of the events arriving as part of the Bermuda Dreams event series. Based on the available details, the primary web event will require gamers to obtain special tokens through several missions as well as map drops. These can later be exchanged to prepare and serve food for NPCs and accumulate Dream Progress.

Once this process is completed successfully, users can earn the corresponding rewards. The items include vouchers, the Trending Trophy, an attractive Maid Gone Mayhem Bundle, and a case. Additionally, gamers will be given a special login reward like any other in-game event.

Although these details are from reliable data miners, they are still leaks that haven't been officially confirmed by the developers. Readers must take the leaked information listed above with a grain of salt, as the events and rewards may or may not be added to the battle royale title in the same format.

In general, the developers have planned quite a few activities in Free Fire MAX that could keep the entire player base glued to the shooter game in the near future.

