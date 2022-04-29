Garena Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 release date, pre-order price, theme, and more details

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 (Bundle) is now available for pre-order, offering players the opportunity to net a permanent backpack. Moreover, it has contributed to generating excitement about an upcoming new collection of cosmetics, which is likely to be introduced with its launch in the next few days.

Elite Pass has always captivated players since it has stood as the most affordable and cost-effective option for gamers to acquire in this battle royale. The beginning of every month sees the addition of a new pass, allowing users to unlock new items regularly.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may participate in the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48: Release date, theme and more

As with all previous passes, Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 is set to commence on 1 May 2022. It is based on the Checkered Nobility theme, featuring two exclusive themed outfits – Checkmate Knight Bundle and the Checkmate Dame Bundle. Besides the two items, users can acquire gun skins, surfboards, backpacks, jackets, avatars, and banners.

Pre-order price and rewards

Pre-order costs 999 diamonds (Image via Garena)

As usual, the Elite Bundle's pre-order pricing has remained the same. Players must spend 999 diamonds (roughly worth INR 800) from their wallet to pre-order it within Free Fire and get the exclusive reward.

The developers have offered the King of Lune Backpack this time around, which individuals will receive right after purchasing. However, they need to decide quickly as the pre-order ends on 30 April 2022, i.e., tomorrow.

Pre-order rewards increase the value of pre-ordering the Elite Bundle by one additional special gift rarely offered again in the event.

Thus, all those users looking to proceed with purchasing the Elite Bundle upon its release can now consider pre-ordering. However, players who do not possess enough diamonds do not need to fret as they will have the option to purchase later at the prices given below:

Elite Pass: 499 diamonds

Elite Bundle: 999 diamonds

Note: The price may differ depending on the servers.

Leaked rewards

The rewards for the upcoming Elite Pass Season 48 surfaced a few months in advance. They are as follows:

AN94 - Checkered Knight: 10 badges.

Checkmate Warrioress (Top): 15 badges.

Checkmate Dame Bundle: 50 badges.

VSS Checkered Knight: 80 badges.

Knight Gleam Skyboard: 100 badges.

Board Gallop loot box: 150 badges.

Come and Dance emote 170 badges.

Checkmate Knight Bundle: 225 badges

These are just leaks and must be taken with a pinch of salt. It is only a matter of a few days before its release.

