Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 10 July 2022: How to get free diamonds, emotes, and pets today

When purchasing in-game items within Free Fire MAX, players have access to a massive range of tempting and exciting things to choose from. Those interested in receiving them generally have to shell out diamonds from their pockets, which are the premium currency of the battle royale title.

It is impossible to resist the urge to acquire these items. Nevertheless, not everyone possesses the financial means to purchase diamonds in the game. Due to this, alternate ways of obtaining free items, such as redeem codes, have become increasingly popular in recent years.

In the following section are some codes to receive free diamonds, emotes, and pets.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes (10 July 2022)

Codes for Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Codes for Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Codes for Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

Get more redeem codes for the game by visiting this link!

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may or may not work for some users due to varying expiration dates and server restrictions.

How to utilize the redeem codes and receive free rewards in the game

Before moving towards the steps of redemption, players must know that they are required to link their in-game accounts to be able to use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes. This is because guest accounts are not allowed on the Rewards Redemption Site of the game.

All users with linked accounts can follow the steps mentioned below to utilize the redeem codes:

Step 1: For redemption, players should start by visiting the game's 'Rewards Redemption Site.' This official website is where they can employ the codes and earn rewards for free.

On the redemption site, gamers can proceed by using any one of these six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon landing on the website, gamers will have to sign in. They must use the platform that corresponds to their in-game accounts.

The following is a list of the six different choices that are available on the website:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

Step 3: Next, individuals must copy and paste the redeem code into the text box on their screen.

Enter the code carefully to avoid typing errors (Image via Garena)

Users must be cautious when entering the codes to prevent making any mistakes.

Step 4: They can proceed with the redemption by pressing the "Confirm" button. If everything works as planned, a dialog box will appear with details such as rewards and other relevant information.

Ultimately, gamers can collect the goodies by visiting the in-game mail section in Free Fire MAX. Items from the redeem codes are typically delivered within 24 hours.

