Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 11 August 2022: How to get free skins, emotes, and pets

Most items in Free Fire MAX can only be purchased with diamonds, the game's premium currency. The demand for exclusive items is quite strong in the game's community, and many do not hesitate to buy diamonds. However, due to the high cost involved, most free-to-play gamers look for ways to get cosmetics that don't require them to spend real money.

Over time, there have been numerous alternatives that have provided free rewards to players. Redeem codes are one such alternative, and individuals can use them to get their hands on a wide range of items, including skins, emotes, pets, and more.

Garena releases these codes regularly, and users can claim them on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain rewards. Below are some redeem codes, along with instructions on how to use them.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 11 August 2022 for free skins, emotes, and pets

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes listed above may not function for some users due to expiration and server constraints.

Guide on using Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

Gamers need to use the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem codes and get free rewards. If they do not know the exact steps to do so, they may follow the guide provided below:

Step 1: Users should start by opening a web browser and searching for the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, they must sign in via the platform linked to their Garena Free Fire MAX account. There are six different ways to log in:

Google Facebook Twitter Huawei ID Apple ID VK

There are six log in options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals must enter the required redeem code into the text box and click the "Confirm" button to complete the procedure.

Gamers can enter the redeem code into the text box and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

A dialog box will appear on their screen confirming whether or not the redemption was successful.

Step 4: Players will be able to get their prizes through the mail section of Free Fire MAX after the redemption process has been completed successfully.

It may take up to 24 hours for Garena to deliver the rewards from redeem codes. As a result, gamers should patiently wait for the items to be credited to their account. Players with a guest account cannot make use of redeem codes on the website. To be eligible, they must first link their account to one of the available platforms.

