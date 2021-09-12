Garena Free Fire redeem code to get New Year Loot Box skin today (12th September 2021)

Free Fire redeem codes are an excellent way to obtain a variety of cosmetics, skins, characters, and more that would otherwise require the use of diamonds. These are alphanumeric codes released by developers and need to be claimed on the Rewards Redemption Site.

The usage of such code requires the least time and effort among all the alternatives for obtaining freebies within Free Fire. Recently a new code for the Indonesia server has been released, which gives access to multiple cosmetic items.

Free Fire redeem code for 12 September 2021

One of the rewards of the Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF10JA1YZNYN

Rewards: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

The redeem code only works for players on the Indonesia server. Players must take advantage to get exclusive rewards.

Other active redeem codes for 12 September:

FU9CGS4Q9P4E: Flaming Dragon AK skin (30 days) (Singapore Server)

MCPGSP5KKUZR – 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore Server)

N366CU6UP95B – 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore Server)

H87Q8WPFYZHM – 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate (NA/SAC/US Servers)

Procedure to collect Free Fire rewards through redeem codes

It is relatively easy to obtain rewards via the use of a redemption code. You can follow the detailed guide given below:

Step 1: You are required to visit the game’s official website to redeem the given code.

Since it is mandatory to log in on the Rewards Redemption Site, those using guest IDs will have to bind their accounts with one of the platforms to attain the rewards.

Step 2: Next, you will be required to sign in to your Free Fire account. You are provided with the given options: Google, Twitter, Apple ID, VK, Facebook, and Huawei ID.

Login through the option linked to your Free Fire account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Then, you must copy the FF10JA1YZNYN in the text field that appears on the screen. This will eliminate the possibility of typing errors.

Enter the FF10JA1YZNYN redeem code into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, you can press the confirm button to complete the redemption.

A dialog box will display on-screen with the name of the rewards. If you see an error that either states that the code is invalid or cannot be used in your region, it simply means you will not receive the rewards.

The first error is due to an expired code, while the second is caused when players use a code belonging to another server.

