Garena introduces new Free Fire MAX playtime event providing free EP badges

Garena has introduced several events in Free Fire MAX to commemorate the last Elite Pass in the battle royale game. It is offering the Elite Pass for free and has now released a new playtime event, providing badges at no cost.

In the Elite Pass, players are usually required to complete missions and earn a specific number of badges to earn rewards. The new event will give them a headstart as it will allow them to collect rewards more quickly.

The new playtime event in Free Fire MAX will only be available this weekend

The new playtime event in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire MAX playtime event began on the Indian server on December 3, 2022, and will only be available this weekend, i.e., until December 5, 2022. During this period, players only have to play the battle royale game for 60 minutes to win the free 20x Avalanche Abyss Badges. However, the playtime will only be counted when they are in an actual match and not in the lobby.

The developers have set no particular restrictions on the game mode. Players are free to complete the requirements in BR, CS, Lone Wolf, or any other available option. They can track their progress through the event section and collect the rewards once the requirements are fulfilled.

Steps to collect 20x Avalanche Abyss Badge for free

To claim the rewards from the new event in Free Fire MAX, you can follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Play the desired Free Fire MAX game mode for the required duration. After playing the battle royale game for 60 minutes, you will be eligible to claim the reward.

Step 2: Access the Events section by tapping on the corresponding icon on the right side of the screen.

Select Play for EP Badge section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Goodbye EP tab from the menu and click on the Play for EP Badge section.

Step 4: Click on the Claim button beside the 20x Avalanche Abyss Badge.

The badges will be credited to your account, and you can collect them through the Elite Pass section of the game.

The free Elite Pass and badges are among the best rewards that Garena is currently offering to Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server. One even has the option to receive two attractive outfits, multiple gun skins, a skyboard, and a parachute, among tons of vouchers and attractive free cosmetics.

