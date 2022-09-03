Garena introduces new outfits in Free Fire MAX store

Garena has recently introduced several bundles into the Free Fire MAX store. This has resulted in a significantly greater range of outfits being made accessible to users, allowing them to accumulate even more cosmetics.

Outfits are extremely valuable to players, and as a result, many are constantly willing to shell out diamonds to get a nice bundle so they may differentiate themselves from others. These items are up for grabs in the various Luck Royale events as well as in the store.

As a result, individuals are ecstatic since there are now more alternatives available to choose from within the store.

More outfits now available in the Free Fire MAX store

Garena has recently expanded the number of bundles sold under the Free Fire MAX store. These outfits are new to the store but were previously released into the battle royale title through various events in 2021 and 2022.

Moreover, gamers could get many of these for free by completing missions back then. The outfits available and their corresponding prices within the store are as follows:

Multiple new outfits are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

King Boxer Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Queen Boxer Bundle – 1199 diamonds

The Heist Sidekick Bundle – 899 diamonds

The Heist Mastermind Bundle – 899 diamonds

FFWS Bayfront Ranger Bundle – 899 diamonds

FFWS Bayfront Guardian Bundle – 899 diamonds

Mad Brickman Bundle – 899 diamonds

Besides those mentioned above, other new outfits are available in the Elite Pass, Incubator, and other events.

Furthermore, users can apply an additional discount coupon to reduce the overall cost, which certainly makes a good deal for individuals.

Steps to purchase new bundles in Free Fire MAX

Interested players can repeat the steps given below to get the new outfit in the battle royale title:

Step 1: They can access their accounts in Free Fire MAX and open the store section.

Select the bundle tab from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, players can select the bundle option from the menu on the right side under the normal tab.

Step 3: A whole list of bundles will appear on the screen. Individuals can select their preferred items and click the purchase button.

Confirm the purchase to receive the outfits (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A new purchase confirmation dialog box will appear on the screen. Users can select any applicable coupon and click on the button to complete the purchase.

The diamonds will be deducted from their accounts, and the outfit will be delivered to their accounts. Suppose gamers do not have sufficient premium in-game currency. In that case, they need not worry, as the bundles will likely be available in the store for a few days.

Additionally, they may wait for sales and discounts to get these items for even more reduced prices.

Edited by Ravi Iyer