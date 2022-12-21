Garena to provide free Elite version of Elite Pass bundle in Free Fire MAX

With the arrival of the Hall of Elites event in Free Fire MAX, the developers have relaunched a few exclusive outfits from the earliest Elite Passes of the battle royale title. As a token of appreciation for veteran players, Garena has an added reward in the store, the Elite versions of certain Elite Pass bundles.

This will provide exclusive gifts to every player that owns the original version of the initial Elite Pass outfits. Alongside this, they will receive a special banner and avatar. Read on to learn more about how Free Fire MAX players can get exclusive gifts on December 25, 2022, alongside its specified conditions.

How to get the Elite version of Elite Pass bundle in Free Fire MAX

As part of the Hall of Elites event, the developers have relaunched the bundle/outfits available in Free Fire as part of the first five seasons of Elite Pass. Garena released and offered the Elite version of the outfit as compensation to the players who had acquired these bundles previously, i.e., before December 21, 2022.

The requirements of the event (Image via Garena)

Interested gamers can log in from December 25, 2022 onwards to collect the Elite version of the respective bundle that they own from their in-game mail. Furthermore, these rewards are exclusive in nature, with the developers explicitly announcing that they will not be released in any other way.

These gifts will be given for free to players who have any of the following bundles:

Way of the Bushido Bundle

Wafuku Bundle

Breakdancer Bundle

Pink Love Bundle

Harbinger Bundle

Miss Bommbringer Bundle

Royal Ceremony

Trigger Happy

Captain’s Order Bundle

Pirate’s Fantasy Bundle

It should be noted that this in-game mail will expire within 15 days, which is why players should ensure that they claim it before its expiration date. Eligible users should not miss out on this option as there will be no other way of acquiring them.

Hall of Elites event in Free Fire MAX

Hall of Elites event will be available until December 31, 2022 (Image via Garena)

Hall of Elites is the newest Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, where gamers can spend diamonds (40 for one spin and 400 for 11 spins) to acquire a random item from the event's prize pool. The available rewards include ten attractive outfits, loot box skins, scarves, backpack skins, melee weapons, surfboards, and more from the initial Elite Passes.

Additionally, it features special Elite Pass fragments that can be exchanged for an item of the player's choice through the store's redeem section.

Ever since its announcement, gamers have been eagerly waiting for this event to officially arrive. Now that it's here, many have already spent thousands of diamonds to obtain these rare outfits.

