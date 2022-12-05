All Free Fire OB37 outfits leaked

Before the official rollout of an update, Garena generally unveils its main highlights through patch notes of each update OB (Open Beta) in Free Fire. However, the developers have not revealed any cosmetic items via patch notes that players might encounter in a new version. Most of the time, information about these items is only revealed through leaks.

Previously, Knightclown, a well-known data miner, posted leaks regarding the Gloo Walls, emotes, arrival animations, and many other collectibles that are expected to arrive in Free Fire OB37. The popular leaker has now revealed the outfits that will most likely arrive in the OB37 version.

Free Fire OB37: New leaks unveil the addition of new outfits in the game

Videos posted by this leaker have revealed a rumored list of costume bundles that players may see in Free Fire or Free Fire MAX in the near future. Although some costumes may have already arrived in-game, players can check out this list to see the rest of the expected additions:

Street Cowboy Bundle (Outfit set for the male characters) - Legendary rarity

Iron Cowgirl Bundle (Outfit set for the female characters) - Legendary rarity

Blue Renegade Bundle (Outfit set for the male characters) - Epic+ rarity

Blue Revolt Bundle (Outfit set for the female characters) - Epic+ rarity

Rocker Stud Bundle (Outfit set for the male characters) - Epic+ rarity

Raccoon Rascal Bundle (Outfit set for the male characters) - Epic+ rarity

Chicky Chick Bundle (Outfit set for the female characters) - Epic+ rarity

Tangelo Charm Bundle (Outfit set for the male characters) - Epic+ rarity

Fruity Folklore Bundle (Outfit set for the female characters) - Epic+ rarity

Magenta Striker Bundle from Trend+ Potential brand (Outfit set for the female characters) - Epic rarity

Candid Casuals Bundle (Outfit set for the male characters) - Epic rarity

Cutie Casuals Bundle (Outfit set for the female characters) - Epic rarity

Dude in Black (Outfit set for the male characters) - Epic rarity

Charcoal Whizz Bundle (Outfit set for the male characters) - Epic rarity

Interestingly, these leaks have not mentioned the event or other in-game sections (store or Luck Royale), which will feature the costume bundles listed above. Nevertheless, fans can expect each item to arrive in the game at a hefty price of diamonds.

Hence, players who are interested and can afford to make these in-game purchases can opt for membership plans or top-up services beforehand. It should be noted that memberships offer diamonds at a cheaper rate than top-ups.

