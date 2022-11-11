Garena provides 50% discount on Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale spins (11 November 2022)

Garena brings at least one sale in Free Fire MAX India for a particular Luck Royale before its conclusion. In a similar vein, the creators have just released a limited-time deal on the Diamond Royale before this luck royale is replaced.

The community will have an easier time affording the Nightslayer Teddy Bundle as the price of the spins has been slashed by half. Usually, the high price prevents gamers from spending diamonds to acquire these fashion items.

Read through to learn in detail about the ongoing sale.

50% discount available on Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale spins

Garena regularly brings in a discount on the Diamond Royales in Free Fire MAX. Such sales are generally available towards their conclusion, and many gamers wait for discounts before spending diamonds on the rewards.

A single spin currently retails at 30 diamonds instead of the regular price of 60 diamonds. Similarly, the pack of 10+1 spins is also available at a 50% discount, i.e., 300 diamonds. The latter offers a better value as the price per diamond comes down to 27 diamonds.

Prize pool and prices of spins in Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale today (Image via Garena)

After spending diamonds, you will receive random rewards from the prize pool, which includes Nightslayer Teddy Bundle, Magic Cube, individual fashion items, and Memory Fragments.

While there is no assurance of receiving the bundle after a specific number of spins, the Luck factor will grow with each consecutive spin. This will increase the likelihood of winning the grand prize. However, this quotient will reset once you have obtained the outfit.

You may follow the steps given below to acquire rewards from the ongoing Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your account in Free Fire MAX and select Luck Royale by clicking on the Luck Royale option on the left.

Select Diamond Royale from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Diamond Royale option from the vertical menu on the left side.

Step 3: After the interface opens, you will have two options to make spins: 1 spin for 30 diamonds and 10+1 spins for 300 diamonds.

Spend diamonds to receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Make spins by spending diamonds to receive the rewards.

You can continue making spins until you have acquired the Nightslayer Teddy Bundle. Even after this discount, you may have to spend a few hundred to a thousand diamonds to get this exclusive outfit. Thus, those with sufficient spare diamonds will find it an excellent option to expand their collection.

Once a Diamond Royale is replaced in Free Fire MAX, it is usually not repeated in the battle royale title. However, the outfit may be available as part of the Magic Cube at a later point in time.

