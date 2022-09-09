Garena releases A-Patroa’s Sound Crafter Deluxe Bundle and other collection items in Free Fire MAX

New cosmetics and characters designed for collaboration with Annitta have been added to the Free Fire MAX India server. These are available for purchase in the store, where players may get a few of them for diamonds, while a handful of them are available for gold as well.

Free Fire announced its partnership with Anitta, a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, in May earlier this year. Subsequently, plenty of events and cosmetics were incorporated into several servers. A-Patroa was incorporated into the battle royale title, with even a new character based on the star.

Garena released the A-Patroa character and other collections in the Free Fire MAX store

Garena incorporated the entire A-Patroa collection into the Free Fire MAX India server on 9 September 2022. Items for grabs include a backpack, melee weapon skin, character, bundle, Gloo Wall skin, and more.

Users can access the store and get their hands on the following items:

The items available in the store (Image via Garena)

A-Patroa’s Sound Crafter Deluxe Bundle – 499 diamonds

Ocean Swag Top – 599 diamonds

Diva Dreadlocks – 399 diamonds

Diva Dip Dye – 399 diamonds

Dazzling Diva (Facepaint) – 199 diamonds

Dazzling Diva (Head) – 499 diamonds

Dazzling Diva (Shoes) – 249 diamonds

Jeep- Feral Fantasy – 499 diamonds

Gloo Wall- Color Vibes – 399 diamonds

Grenade- Feral Fragrance – 499 diamonds

Vibes Basher – 299 diamonds

Bejeweled Backpack – 199 diamonds

Feral Fantasy Loot Box – 299 diamonds

A-Patroa Bobblehead – 99 diamonds or 4950 gold

Sound Crafter Avatar – 99 diamonds or 4950 gold

Sound Crafter Banner – 99 diamonds or 4950 gold

Steps to access the store and get the rewards

Gamers interested in acquiring new themed cosmetics in Free Fire MAX can follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: They can open the store in battle royale by clicking on the specified option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, individuals can select the New section under the normal tab.

An entire list of new items will be displayed on the screen.

Confirm the purchase to receive the items (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can press the purchase button to open a confirmation dialog. They can select a discount coupon, if any and then confirm the purchase.

The diamonds will be deducted from the wallet, and the item will be credited to the account. Among all the items, the A-Patroa’s Sound Crafter Deluxe Bundle is the most exciting as it allows gamers to receive the exclusive character and bundle.

A-Patroa character in Free Fire MAX

A-Patroa character in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

A-Patroa is a unique character in Free Fire MAX as it has no ability. Instead, players have four open ability slots that they can utilize to create their combination. Individuals need to purchase the bundle to get the character. It includes:

Sound Crafter (Top)

Sound Crafter (Bottom)

Sound Crafter (Shoes)

Sound Crater (Mask)

900x Universal Fragment

A-Patroa character

Gamers with sufficient diamonds can look forward to getting the items as the cosmetics released as part of the cosmetics are not relaunched regularly.

