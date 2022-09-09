Telugu Gaming Zone's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Many Free Fire MAX content creators have achieved unparalleled success in the community after creating content in their regional language. Telugu Gaming Zone is one of the many YouTube channels where gamers can find exciting content in Telugu.

Jyotikrishna’s YouTube channel currently has over 830k subscribers. He posts a wide range of content, including gameplay videos, tips, tricks, news, updates, funny moments, and more. In addition to his YouTube following, the player has more than 43k followers on Instagram.

Telugu Gaming Zone’s Free Fire MAX ID

Telugu Gaming Zone’s Free Fire MAX ID is 100413006. The YouTuber is ranked Heroic in the BR mode and Master in CS ranked.

The YouTuber’s stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Telugu Gaming Zone's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming Zone has participated in 4419 solo games and remained unbeaten 237 times, resulting in a win rate of 5.36%. He has secured 10099 eliminations and 2422 headshots, which equates to a K/D ratio of 2.41 and a headshot percentage of 23.98%.

He has attained 251 Booyahs in 3935 duo encounters, corresponding to a win rate of 6.37%. He has notched 9202 kills and 2289 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 24.88%.

Telugu Gaming Zone has played 9531 squad matches and chalked up 1807 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 18.95%. In the process, he has notched 23845 kills and 5289 headshots, leading him to a K/D ratio of 3.09 and a headshot percentage of 22.18%.

Ranked stats

Telugu Gaming Zone's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played three solo matches and claimed five kills with one headshot, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 20%.

Telugu Gaming Zone has participated in 44 ranked duo games in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season and has been victorious on eight occasions, resulting in a win rate of 18.18%. With 151 kills and 36 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.19 and a headshot percentage of 23.84%.

Jyothikrishna has featured in 94 squad games and has secured 11 wins, resulting in a win rate of 11.70%. The YouTuber has taken down 273 opponents and has 52 headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 3.29 and a headshot percentage of 19.05%.

Note: Telugu Gaming Zone’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 9 September 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more battle royale matches.

Monthly income

Telugu Gaming Zone's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Telugu Gaming Zone’s monthly earnings from the YouTube channel are estimated to be between $163 and $2.6K. His approximate earnings for the entire year are between $2K to $31.4K.

YouTube channel

Jyothikrishna started his YouTube channel a few years ago and mostly focused on tech-related content. By the end of 2018, he switched to Free Fire as the primary content source. The player has uploaded more than 1550 videos that have racked up over 111 million views.

The Indian star has gained 653.784k subscribers in the last 30 days alone.

