Garena releases new Free Fire MAX Moco Store featuring Bones of Terror G36, Thrash Metallic Thompson, and more

Garena recently added multiple iterations of the Moco Store in Free Fire MAX to reintroduce attractive and eye-catching cosmetics. The new version brings back the fan-favorite gun skins – Bones of Terror G36 and Thrash Metallic Thompson, among other rewards.

Like any other Luck Royale in the game, you need to spend diamonds to receive one grand prize and one bonus prize alongside four other items. Additionally, selecting the rewards from the prize pool makes the Moco Store an even more attractive option for everyone in the community.

New Moco Store starts in Free Fire MAX Indian server

The new Moco Store has commenced within Free Fire MAX, and Indian players can receive attractive gun skins, emotes, and several other items at a reduced price. The event commenced on November 24, 2022, and is here to stay until November 30, 2022.

Grand Prize

The grand prizes of the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store (Image via Garena)

G36 – Bones of Terror

Thompson – Thrash Metallic

MP5 – Aurora Oni

FAMAS – Warrior Spirit

MP40 – Lightning Strike

AK47 – Valentines

Bonus Prize

The bonus prizes of the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store (Image via Garena)

Shake With Me

Dab

Cherished Emerald Loot Box

Star Bomb

Viking’s Spirit backpack

Name Change Card

You need to carefully pick one item from each prize pool, as this selection cannot be reverted later. After completing the selection, you can spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards from the following prize pool:

Spend diamonds to receive one of the six items (Image via Garena)

Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Two previously selected items

Once you have received one of these items, it will be grayed out and cannot be repeated. Thus, you are essentially guaranteed the grand prize and bonus prize a maximum of six times. However, this will also lead to a gradual increase in the cost of making spins from 9 diamonds to 499 diamonds.

The exact specifics are as follows:

Price of making spins (Image via Garena)

1st spin for 9 diamonds

2nd spin for 19 diamonds

3rd spin for 49 diamonds

4th spin for 99 diamonds

5th spin for 199 diamonds

6th spin for 499 diamonds

Hence, the overall price of acquiring two preferred items alongside four other items comes only to 874 diamonds, which is essentially a steal given the rarity of items. This event provides a decent value if you do not have the available gun skins and bonus prizes.

Steps to draw rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store

You may follow the instructions outlined below to draw a permanent gun skin from the newly added Moco Store:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale on its icon from the menu on the left side.

Select new Moco Store from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the new Moco Store and pick the desired item.

Step 3: Confirm the selection and then spend diamonds to make spins.

Step 4: You must continue making spins until you have received all the items.

Finally, the gun skin can be equipped through the weapon skin.

