Garena releases new Free Fire MAX Moco Store featuring Bones of Terror G36, Thrash Metallic Thompson, and more

Garena recently added multiple iterations of the Moco Store in Free Fire MAX to reintroduce attractive and eye-catching cosmetics. The new version brings back the fan-favorite gun skins – Bones of Terror G36 and Thrash Metallic Thompson, among other rewards.
Like any other Luck Royale in the game, you need to spend diamonds to receive one grand prize and one bonus prize alongside four other items. Additionally, selecting the rewards from the prize pool makes the Moco Store an even more attractive option for everyone in the community.
New Moco Store starts in Free Fire MAX Indian server
The new Moco Store has commenced within Free Fire MAX, and Indian players can receive attractive gun skins, emotes, and several other items at a reduced price. The event commenced on November 24, 2022, and is here to stay until November 30, 2022.
Grand Prize
- G36 – Bones of Terror
- Thompson – Thrash Metallic
- MP5 – Aurora Oni
- FAMAS – Warrior Spirit
- MP40 – Lightning Strike
- AK47 – Valentines
Bonus Prize
- Shake With Me
- Dab
- Cherished Emerald Loot Box
- Star Bomb
- Viking’s Spirit backpack
- Name Change Card
You need to carefully pick one item from each prize pool, as this selection cannot be reverted later. After completing the selection, you can spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards from the following prize pool:
- Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)
- Two previously selected items
Once you have received one of these items, it will be grayed out and cannot be repeated. Thus, you are essentially guaranteed the grand prize and bonus prize a maximum of six times. However, this will also lead to a gradual increase in the cost of making spins from 9 diamonds to 499 diamonds.
The exact specifics are as follows:
- 1st spin for 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin for 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin for 49 diamonds
- 4th spin for 99 diamonds
- 5th spin for 199 diamonds
- 6th spin for 499 diamonds
Hence, the overall price of acquiring two preferred items alongside four other items comes only to 874 diamonds, which is essentially a steal given the rarity of items. This event provides a decent value if you do not have the available gun skins and bonus prizes.
Steps to draw rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store
You may follow the instructions outlined below to draw a permanent gun skin from the newly added Moco Store:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale on its icon from the menu on the left side.
Step 2: Select the new Moco Store and pick the desired item.
Step 3: Confirm the selection and then spend diamonds to make spins.
Step 4: You must continue making spins until you have received all the items.
Finally, the gun skin can be equipped through the weapon skin.