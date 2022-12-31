Garena to remove J.Biebs from Free Fire MAX store and interface

Being one of the most renowned gaming titles in the battle royale genre, Free Fire MAX boasts premium graphics and exciting gameplay, making it popular amongst gamers across the globe. It offers an enjoyable battle royale survival experience on intense action-packed maps and interesting game modes.

Garena, the game's developer, has added more than 30 different characters with unique abilities to the popular title, greatly improving the overall gaming experience and adding more variety. Most recently, the developers released an in-game announcement where they stated that the popular J.Biebs character will be removed from the game shortly.

This article discusses all the information related to the removal of the J.Biebs character from Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX to remove J.Biebs character from the game

Garena recently dropped a new event-cum-announcement where it was revealed that the J.Biebs character would soon be removed from the game. As part of this event's details, the Free Fire MAX Operation Team stated:

"Dear Survivors, J.Biebs will be leaving the Free Fire MAX universe soon, with his last day being on 4 Jan. Any J.Biebs related items will be removed from our store and game interface. However, you get to keep the ones you already own. So, don't worry, J.Biebs will still be an option on the charcater selection screen for players who own him."

Furthermore, they mentioned that two items related to J.Biebs will not be available in the game after January 4, 2023. Interested players should make sure to grab these from the in-game store before they're removed:

J.Biebs' Indigo Secret Bundle

J.Biebs' Indigo Secret Deluxe Bundle

Addressing the character's abilities, the Free Fire MAX team added:

"For those of you who might be interested in J.Biebs' skill, his microchip will be added to the LINK system soon. Continue getting those Booyahs!"

In Free Fire MAX, the J.Biebs character has a special survival skill called Silent Sentinel, helping players to outlast their opponents on the battlefield. At its lowest level, Silent Sentinel allows users and their allies within a 6-meter radius to block incoming damage using their EP. Any EP that's reduced from allies will be returned to the skill user's EP bar.

J Biebs' ability is called Silent Sentinel (Image via Garena)

Here are all of the skill stats at different upgrade levels for this character:

Level 1

Range – 6m

– 6m Damage blocked with EP – 7%

Level 2

Range – 8m

– 8m Damage blocked with EP – 7%

Level 3

Range – 8m

– 8m Damage blocked with EP – 10%

Level 4

Range – 10m

– 10m Damage blocked with EP – 10%

Level 5

Range – 10m

– 10m Damage blocked with EP – 15%

Level 6

Range – 12m

– 12m Damage blocked with EP – 15%

With J.Biebs set to leave the game on January 4, 2023, interested fans can make use of this final opportunity and grab the character's secret bundles before it's too late.

