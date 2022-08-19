How to get 50% discount on emotes in Free Fire MAX today

After the start of the 5th Anniversary celebrations in Free Fire MAX, Garena has incorporated several time-limited discounts in the game, allowing players to get in-game items for half the price. The sale included bundles, melee weapons, and Evo gun tokens. Now, the developers have brought in a 50% discount on the store's emotes.

Emotes are extremely valuable in Free Fire MAX because they allow users to convey themselves on the battlefield. Thus, some players frequently spend diamonds to get freshly added emotes. Others, on the other hand, wait for events like Emote Party and sales to acquire them at a discount or for free.

Garena offers emotes for a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

The list of emotes up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Garena has launched a 50% discount on all emotes in the Free Fire MAX stores. This discount will only be applicable on 19 August, 2022. The available emotes, along with their discounted prices, are as follows:

Top DJ – 299 diamonds

Top Scorer – 299 diamonds

Kongfu – 299 diamonds

Shattered Reality – 299 diamonds

Mind it – 299 diamonds

Burnt BBQ – 299 diamonds

Rap Swag – 199 diamonds

Greetings – 99 diamonds

Switching Steps – 99 diamonds

Battle in Style – 99 diamonds

Threaten – 99 diamonds

Soul Shaking – 99 diamonds

Shuffling – 99 diamonds

Arm Wave – 99 diamonds

The emotes start at 99 diamonds, going up to 299 diamonds. Players must remember that they do not have the option to use coupons in the sale, as the costs do not reach the minimum threshold.

Steps to get discounts on emotes from the store

Select the collection section (Image via Garena)

Players can procure emotes through the store by following the given instructions:

Open the store in Free Fire MAX and select the 'Collection' section in the 'Normal' tab.

Select the emote option, following which a long list of options will be displayed on the screen.

Select the desired emote and click the purchase button.

A purchase confirmation will appear requesting that the player verify their selection.

Once users have confirmed their selection, the diamonds will be deducted from the account and the emotes will be credited.

Confirm the purchase to obtain the emote (Image via Garena)

Individuals possessing enough diamonds can certainly consider the sale as an excellent opportunity to collect an emote at a fraction of its original cost. The items are priced similar to the popular emote party event.

