Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more (August 2022)

Lokesh Karakoti, also known as Pahadi to Free Fire players, is a well-known figure in the community due to his tremendous success in the sphere of streaming and esports. The player runs two popular channels, Pahadi Gaming (1.43 million subscribers) and Pahadi Gamer (1.36 million subscribers).

He regularly streams the battle royale title on his primary channel and posts tournament highlights on the second channel. As an esports player, he represents Orangutan Elite. The team has an impressive track record and finished third at World Esports Cup in early 2022.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 147098967. The YouTuber is ranked Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and Silver 1 in the current CS-Ranked season.

His stats in the battle royale title as of 19 August 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 1678 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 277 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 16.50%. With 5862 frags and 1988 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.18 and a headshot rate of 33.91%.

Pahadi Gaming has aced 231 duo matches out of 2053 encounters, corresponding to a win rate of 11.25%. He has amassed 4486 kills, with 1079 recognized as headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot rate of 24.05%.

Lokesh Karakoti has bagged 5955 Booyahs in 25894 squad games, registering a win rate of 22.99%. He has scored 80876 eliminations, 21530 of which were secured as a result of headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 4.06 and a headshot rate of 26.62%.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gaming has not featured in a single solo or duo game in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season.

The YouTuber has engaged in 29 squad matches, and his team has claimed first place seven times, resulting in a win rate of 24.13%. In the process, he has chalked up 202 eliminations and 38 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 9.18 and a headshot rate of 18.81%.

CS Career

Pahadi Gaming’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gaming has played precisely 4100 Clash Squad games, and he has maintained a win rate of 50.80%, with 2083 victories. The professional athlete has 25410 eliminations with a KDA of 1.56 and has recorded 9922 headshots for a headshot rate of 39.05%.

Note: Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 19 August 2022 and will change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Pahadi Gaming’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh’s estimated monthly income through his primary channel Pahadi Gaming is approximately around $183 and $2.9K. Social Blade also reports that the yearly income is likely between $2.2K and $35.2K.

YouTube channels, subscriber count, and more

Lokesh Karakoti established his primary channel in July 2019 and has already uploaded 600 videos that have a total of 115 million views. His channel had 100k subscribers at the beginning of 2020, but this amount doubled after a few months.

As a result of his growing popularity, he began a new channel Lokesh Gamer in 2020, which has now crossed 1.36 million subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish