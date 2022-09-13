How to get a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale (only today, September 13)

Garena has launched yet another offer in Free Fire MAX, allowing gamers to enjoy a massive 50% discount on the Diamond Royale. Since the price of the spins has drastically decreased, gamers can get their hands on coveted cosmetics for a lot cheaper.

Diamond Royale is one of the many luck royales available in the battle royale title, where gamers can spend diamonds to obtain rewards at random. The grand prize in this royale is always an outfit, and the reward pool often features individual fashion items.

Read through for a detailed overview of the ongoing sale in Free Fire MAX.

Garena offers a 50% discount on Diamond Royale spins in Free Fire MAX

The Free Fire MAX India server has been on the receiving end of quite a few sales in the last few weeks, and this time around, Diamond Royale is on discount. Like any other sale, it will only be applicable for a single day, i.e., September 13, 2022.

A single spin will cost players 30 diamonds, and a pack of 10+1 will cost 300 diamonds. On each spin, players can obtain one of the rewards at random from the prize pool given below:

A number of items are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Rowdy Searuler Bundle

Magic Cube

Cube Fragment

Flame Fighter (Top)

Flame Fighter (Bottom)

Flame Fighter (Mask)

Flame Fighter (Shoes)

Beach Lover (Top)

Beach Lover (Bottom)

Beach Lover (Mask)

Beach Lover (Shoes)

Beach shorts

Beach Bandana

Flip-flops

Summer Beaches (Top)

Summer Beaches (Bottom)

Summer Baches (Hair)

Summer Beaches (Shoes)

Combat Vest (Male)

Combat Pants (Male)

Combat Boots (Male)

Combat Vest (Female)

Combat Shorts (Female)

Combat Boots (Female)

Sneaker (Blue)

Sneaker (Black)

Sneaker (White)

Shorts (Camouflage)

Shorts (Jungle)

Shorts (Desert)

T-shirt (Dislike)

T-shirt (Like)

T-shirt (Smile)

Discount Coupon

50% EXP Card (3 days)

50% Gold Card (3 days)

Additionally, the prize pool also features Memory Fragments of various characters. While a particular reward is not guaranteed after a given number of spins, the luck quotient will increase after every subsequent spin. This will further improve the prospects of getting the exclusive bundle. This luck quotient will reset after gamers have drawn the grand prize.

Steps to access Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX and obtain the bundle

Interested individuals can follow the steps given below to partake in the Diamond Royale and net themselves some rewards:

Step 1: First, gamers must open the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX using the button on the left side of the screen.

Select Diamond Royale from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users must select the Diamond Royale option through the menu on the left side of the screen.

Make the required spin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can continue making spins using diamonds until they have drawn the desired rewards.

A pack of 10+1 spins provides a higher value as the effective cost decreases even further. Since the price of the spins has been sliced in half, the cost of acquiring the outfit will likely be reduced as well.

However, even after the discount, gamers may need to spend hundreds of diamonds to get the outfit. Those with a large pool of in-game currency can make the most of this discount.

