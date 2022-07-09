How to get a 50% discount on Rampage Earthstomper guns in Free Fire MAX today (July 9)

Garena frequently provides at least one promotion with discounted spin prices before the completion of the incubator in Free Fire MAX. The same holds true for the Ramp Earthstorm Gun incubator, as the developers have offered a 50% discount for a limited time.

Incubators have housed game’s many exclusive collections of outfits and skins, including Criminal, Dino Bundles, Poker MP40, and more. The reason for their rarity is their high acquisition cost. Therefore, these discounts allow players to acquire exclusive items in the game for a much lower price.

Garena offers a 50% discount on Free Fire MAX incubator

The incubator is a Luck Royale that allows gamers to collect different materials such as Blueprint and Evolution Stone by making spins using diamonds. With the 50% discount available exclusively on July 9, 2022, players only have to spend 20 diamonds for a single spin and 90 diamonds for a pack of five.

The pack of five is the better deal since it offers players the most value for their money.

The reward pool for the spins in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players can receive one of the following items at random:

Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Lucky Pants Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Evolution Stone

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Bundle Rumblers Badge

Gun skins up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Once players have gotten hold of a few Blueprints and Evolution Stones, they can head to the exchange section of the in-game store. The skins up for grabs are as follows:

AUG Mars Landcrusher – 3x Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and 7x Evolution Stone

AUG Ventus Oceanbuster – 2x Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and 5x Evolution Stone

AUG Nebula Skydark – 2x Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and 4x Evolution Stone

AUG Aqua Firetaming – 1x Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and 3x Evolution Stone

Players can exchange all four skins if they have enough material at their disposal.

How to get the AUG Mars Landcrusher and other skins from Free Fire MAX incubator

Players need to complete the following steps to claim the attractive gun skins in the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the 'Luck Royale' section.

Open the Luck Royale section in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the incubator from the menu on the left side.

Select the incubator and make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins until the required materials have been obtained.

Step 4: Initiate the exchange by tapping on the center of the Faded Wheel and selecting the skin. Players need to confirm their selection to obtain the gun skin.

Despite the discount, only Free Fire MAX players with a lot of diamonds to spare should proceed ahead, as it might take quite a few spins to acquire the Blueprint and the Evolution Stone. Moreover, there is no milestone reward or even a guarantee to acquire a particular reward after a certain number of spins.

