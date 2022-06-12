How to get free Finn pet and legendary action in Free Fire MAX today

Pets are an essential component of Garena Free Fire MAX, and much like the characters, they come equipped with their own set of special abilities. With frequent updates implemented into the game once every few months, the developers have consistently released new pets.

The latest addition, i.e., the Finn pet, has finally been made available on the Indian server, and users can acquire it through the newly commenced top-up event. In addition, players will have access to legendary pet action and a number of visually appealing new pet skins.

Read through to find a detailed guide on receiving the Finn pet and legendary action in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get free Finn pet and legendary action today

Finn pet is finally here (Image via Garena)

Shark Finn Top Up is the name of the event in which the players will be able to get their hands on the free Finn pet and legendary action. Similar to all the events of this kind, individuals will be required to purchase a given number of items to get the rewards for free.

The specifics of the event are:

Finn pet – Top-up 100 diamonds

Pet Skin: Angry Surfer Finn – Top-up 300 diamonds

Pet Skin: Thunderstorm Finn and Show off pet action – Top-up 500 diamonds

This is the action that players can receive from the event (Image via Garena)

Although gamers must spend real money on diamonds, the different rewards available are technically free. Interested users can not waste this opportunity to get a free pet and other things.

After the given number of diamonds have been purchased, players can follow these steps to claim the Finn pet in Free fire MAX:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, head over to the ‘Event’ section by clicking on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: Next, users must tap on the ‘Shark Finn Top Up’ event. They will find a ‘Claim’ button next to the different rewards, using which they can redeem the items.

Step 3: Once claimed, the pet, its skin, and action can be equipped by visiting the ‘Pet’ section.

About Finn pet in Free Fire MAX

Here's the new Finn pet that Garena has added to the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Finn is based on a shark and is the 22nd pet to be added to Free Fire MAX. The name of its skill is "Dash Splash," which increases the owner’s and teammates’ movement speed by 4% when any player is knocked down or eliminated within a 20m radius. The rise in movement speed lasts for two seconds, and there’s a 120-second cooldown after that.

After reaching the maximum level, the speed boost’s duration will be five seconds. Apart from that, the cooldown will be reduced to 90 seconds.

