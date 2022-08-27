How to get free Groove Moves emote in Free Fire MAX today

Free Fire's anniversary is one of the most highly celebrated events in the community. After five successful years, the title has turned five, and the peak day of the 5th anniversary celebrations (27 August) is live.

As always, the developers have set numerous rewards for users as part of the celebrations. The Groove Moves emote is one of the highlighted free rewards offered during the event, and both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX users can claim it.

Free Fire MAX users can claim the new Groove Moves emote for free

The Groove Moves emote is dedicated to global icon Justin Bieber. The BR title has collaborated with him on the occasion of its 5th anniversary. Hence, the emote is highly sought-after by Justin Bieber fans.

The character dances with swag when the emote is active. This new item could potentially be considered rare in the future, and gamers should make an effort to add it to their inventory.

Emote description: Let the music guide your body.

Steps to claim the Groove Moves emote in Free Fire MAX

The Groove Moves emote (Image via Garena)

The developers are rewarding the new emote to users as a login reward on the peak day of the 5th anniversary celebrations. Simply follow the instructions below to claim the Groove Moves emote for free:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app.

Step 2: Tap on the 5th anniversary event icon located in the top-right corner of the lobby.

In most cases, users will automatically be directed to the claim page (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You will spot a 'Login Rewards' crate icon on the left. Tap on the crate.

The claim option is available for only one day (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Upon doing so, the 'Groove Moves' emote icon will appear. Tap on the 'Claim' button to claim it instantly.

The final step to claim the fifth-anniversary gift (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Tap on the 'Equip' button to use the emote anytime.

Note: Users must claim the Groove Moves emote before 4:15 am (IST) on 28 August.

Rest of the highlighted rewards of the peak day

Players can accumulate many rewards on the peak day (Image via Garena)

Here are a few more exciting items to claim today:

New J.Biebs character

Sterling Futurnetic bundle

Beautiful Love Concert (Car skin)

5x Incubator Vouchers

Surfboard skin

Free unlimited custom room card (valid for six hours)

