How to get free gun skins in Garena Free Fire MAX this week

Unlike other games, gun skins are not purely cosmetic in Free Fire MAX, but they can also benefit players during a fight in the form of additional attributes. Some skins pack a punch and give a competitive edge, resulting in a significant amount of value being derived from them.

Obtaining gun skins can be accomplished through various sources, including gun boxes, Luck Royales, events, and even visiting the shop on rare occasions. All of them demand the usage of diamonds, and when offered for free, players rush to acquire them.

One of the new events in Free Fire MAX offers multiple gun boxes, and users should not pass them up because opening them may even result in the acquisition of a permanent skin.

Getting gun skins in Free Fire MAX

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Players will not get the gun skins directly in Free Fire MAX and will have to participate in the 'Play to get Gun Crate' event to get 2x The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate. This event started on 27 April and will be accessible until 1 May 2022.

The missions as part of the events are as follows:

Booyah 1 time in CS mode to get 1x The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Reach the top 3 in BR Mode for one time to get 1x The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Gamers can open the crate to receive one of the following items:

USP – The Falconer

Thompson – The Falconer

M828 – The Falconer

SVD – The Falconer

Depending on players' luck, these skins can be permanent or temporary.

The crate costs 25 diamonds to the users (Image via Garena)

Gamers should not consider these crates as rather insignificant and strive to obtain them for free as they are priced at 25 diamonds a piece within the store.

Steps to collecting the rewards

Once users have completed the given missions, they can follow the steps outlined below to get the rewards:

Step 1: Players should open the events in Free Fire MAX and select ‘The First Battle’ tab.

Click on the Play Rewards tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the Play Rewards tab and tap the claim button beside the gun crates.

Step 3: Finally, players can open the given gun crates from the vault section to receive the gun skin at random.

Due to the simplicity of the missions and the ease with which gamers may obtain prizes, they should not overlook gun crates. Besides this event, users should also start collecting Ramadan Tokens as they will later have the opportunity to exchange them for a permanent AK skin.

