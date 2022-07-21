How to get free Incubator vouchers and Room card in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX received its OB35 update yesterday, July 20, 2022, and fans can now enjoy the exciting features that the new version of the game offers. From new maps to character adjustments and weapon balances, the Garena title has tried its best to improve the overall experience for players.

Vouchers are one of the most desirable items in the battle royale game, and a fresh set is now on offer. A new event titled 'Download New Packs' was introduced along with the update. It gives players the chance to claim two types of vouchers and one Craftland Room card if they meet certain requirements laid out by the game.

Free Fire MAX: Download New Packs event details, rewards, and how to claim

List of resource packs that players will have to download to be eligible to win the promised rewards (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX is conducting the Download New Packs event to encourage more players to download the latest resource packs. Mobile gamers have six more days to claim the promised rewards as the event is concluding on July 27, 2022, at 3:59 pm IST.

Here are the rewards and requirements that need to be met:

Players must download the New Pack to win two Incubator Vouchers.

Downloading the All-Time Favorite Pack will give players a free Craftland Room Card.

Mobile gamers will have to download the Animation Pack to win the Diamond Royale Voucher.

Note: Both Diamond Royale Voucher and Incubator Vouchers expire on August 31, 2022.

Steps to follow to claim exciting vouchers offered by Free Fire MAX

Players will have to download packs from the Download Center to win exciting prizes (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers first have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Users will then need to head over to the 'Battle In Style' tab and choose the 'Download New Packs' option.

Step 3: Players must now tap on 'Go To' beside the rewards mentioned.

Step 4: Finally, players must click on the Download All button to ensure they are eligible to win all the rewards.

Mobile gamers are recommended to download the resource packs while connected to WiFi since it will take a significant amount of data to download the resources.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far