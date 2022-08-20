How to get free Pan – Sterling Futurnetic in Free Fire MAX today

The 5th-anniversary celebrations have been running in Free Fire and its MAX version for a while. These events have allowed the community to get their hands on various free rewards, including costumes, skins, and other items.

New events based on the festivities are constantly getting added to the battle royale title, offering users access to various incentives. Today, on 20 August 2022, the Map Capsule was opened, the Nexterra map was released, and a few additional events were introduced.

One of the newly added events is the Free Login Reward, which will offer an exclusive pan skin at no cost.

Free Fire MAX guide: Get free Pan – Sterling Futurnetic from Free Login Reward

Here is the event that has started recently within the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, Free Login Reward is the name of the event that has recently started within Free Fire MAX. It will only be accessible today, so players must act quickly to take advantage of it.

Like all the other login reward events added to the battle royale title, they do not have to complete any task and simply have to claim the item by visiting the respective event. The steps to claim Pan – Sterling Futurnetic are provided below:

Step 1: Gamers can boot up Free Fire MAX on their devices and head to the ‘Event’ section by clicking on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: In the next step, they may tap on the ‘5th Anniversary’ tab and select the ‘Free Login Reward’ event.

Step 3: Users will soon find a ‘Claim’ button next to the reward, clicking on which will redeem the particular pan skin.

Players should not miss out on this opportunity to receive a themed reward since such events are not frequently made available.

How to equip Pan – Sterling Futurnetic in Free Fire MAX

Individuals can check out the steps outlined below to equip Pan – Sterling Futurnetic:

Step 1: While on the lobby screen of the game, tap on the ‘Weapon’ icon and select the ‘Armory’ section.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the ‘Melee’ tab, and choose Pan – Sterling Futurnetic under the ‘Pan’ option.

Gamers can equip the pan by visiting the Melee section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, users can tap on the ‘Equip’ button to complete the process of equipping the pan.

Players can further press the ‘Show in Lobby’ option to display the pan while in the lobby.

