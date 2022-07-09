How to get free Room Card in Free Fire MAX Weekend Challenge on Indian Server

Free Fire MAX's developers often come up with various events that offer exciting in-game accessories. Since these items have to be purchased after spending diamonds (in-game currency), the events are a steal deal for those who do not want to spend actual money on the battle royale game.

Mission-based events are the most common in the enhanced version of Free Fire. In these events, mobile gamers must complete the assigned challenges to win loot crates, vouchers, weapon skins, pet skins, and more.

Free Fire MAX: Weekend Challenge

Weekend Challenge is the latest mission-based event that was introduced today (Image via Garena)

Garena introduced a new event today, 9 July, called the Weekend Challenge. This is a recurring mission-based event where players will be given a list of missions they will have to complete to win some in-game items free of cost. It will end on 11 July at 3.59 am IST.

Users need to complete the following missions to win the items given below:

Mobile gamers will have to play for five minutes to win one Gold Royale Voucher

Mobile gamers will have to play for thirty minutes to win a Craftland Room Card for 1 match

Mobile gamers will have to play for sixty minutes to win Three Wasteland Weapon Loot Crates

Mobile gamers will have to play for a hundred minutes to win Two Incubator Vouchers that expire on 31 July

Gold Royale and Incubator Vouchers can be used in the Incubator/Gold Royale spins. The Craftland Room Card, on the other hand, can be used to customize matches that a close group of friends can enjoy.

The drop rates of the Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate are:

Epic items drop rate: 1%

1% Rare items drop rate: 2%

2% Trial Card drop rate: 97%

Winning above in-game accessories in Free Fire MAX

Weekend Challenge rewards can be claimed from the Events section (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps that mobile gamers will have to follow:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire MAX and tap the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They should head to the Weekend Challenge option under the Events tab.

Step 3: Once users have completed the challenges mentioned, they can tap on the Claim button beside the given prizes.

