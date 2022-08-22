How to get Golden Futurnetic Bundle, emote, and more rewards in Free Fire MAX

Garena has released the new Luck Royale on the Free Fire MAX India server, including a new themed outfit, an emote, a gun skin, and other themed cosmetics. Gamers will be required to spend diamonds to obtain the items or the required tokens that can subsequently be exchanged for the desired item.

Luck Royales have always been among the best approaches for players to obtain exciting cosmetics in battle royale games. Additionally, Garena places great attention on these events and frequently adds new ones, allowing users to get new items.

Golden Futurnetic Bundle and other rewards up for grabs in Free Fire MAX from the new Luck Royale

The new Luck Royale is named Free 5ire Royale and began on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 22 August 2022. It contains a sizeable cosmetic assortment up for grabs which users may avail of until 28 August 2022.

Furthermore, Garena has slashed the price of the spins by half, making it even more cost-effective. A single spin will set users back by 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 will cost 200 diamonds.

The list of items up for grabs is as follows:

The prize pool in the event (Image via Garena)

Golden Futurnetic Bundle

Limitless Punch

Groza – Sterling Futurnetic

Fire Slam emote

Treatment Sniper – Sterling Futurnetic

Grenade – Universe Shatter

Titanium Harness Skyboard

Universe Shatter Loot Box

10x 5th tokens

5x 5th tokens

3x 5th tokens

2x 5th tokens

1x 5th token

Sterling Conqueror (Blue) Token Box 1

Megalodon Alpha Token Box

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Box

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Players do not need to fret if they have not obtained the desired items as they may exchange the collected tokens for the following items:

The items available for redemption (Image via Garena)

Golden Futurnetic Bundle: 40x 5th tokens

Limitless Punch: 30x 5th tokens

Groza – Sterling Futurnetic: 30x 5th tokens

Fire Slam emote: 25x 5th tokens

Treatment Sniper – Sterling Futurnetic: 15x 5th tokens

Grenade – Universe Shatter: 10x 5th tokens

Titanium Harness Skyboard: 7x 5th tokens

Universe Shatter Loot Box: 7x 5th tokens

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate: 3x 5th tokens

Steps to access event and collect rewards

Users can follow these steps to collect the rewards from the new Luck Royale:

Step 1: They can access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by clicking the given button on the left side of the screen.

Select the new Free 5ire Royale (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers should select the new Free 5ire Royale option from the menu.

Make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can make spins by spending diamonds until they have acquired the given rewards or collected enough 5th Token.

Finally, they can access the redeem section of the store and exchange the collected tokens for collecting the desired rewards.

The event offers an excellent opportunity to collect the 5th Anniversary-themed cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. Moreover, the option to exchange tokens for the same set of rewards makes it even more attractive.

