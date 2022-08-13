How to get free anniversary bundle in Free Fire MAX

Garena has consistently exceeded the expectations of the Free Fire community and made the anniversary celebrations even more extravagant with each passing year. The events to commemorate the 5th anniversary have been live for the past week and will keep gamers entertained for the coming weeks.

The five specially designed chapters are this time's main draw for the festivities. These are released weekly, and the Style Capsule is now accessible within the battle royale title. This has ramped up the excitement as gamers have the opportunity to collect one of the outfits from previous anniversary celebrations.

Free Fire MAX players can get previous anniversary outfits for free through Style Capsule

The Style Capsule kicked off in Free Fire MAX on 13 August 2022 and is remarkably similar to the Battle Capsule. Gamers must complete all the corresponding missions of the particular anniversary outfit to illuminate it. A new outfit will become available at 4:00 AM every day, and they will need to complete the tasks for the previous one to collect the rewards.

Complete the missions to light up the outfit (Image via Garena)

With the lighting of every outfit, they will receive specific rewards of vouchers, Amethyst Pentagons, and more. Players will receive the grand prize of the Style Capsule after they light up all five outfits, i.e., a special crate.

The progress rewards, as well as the grand prize in the Style Capsule, comprise the following:

Rewards for lighting all the five cards (Image via Garena)

1st Anniversary outfit: 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Bonfire, and Armor Crate

2nd Anniversary outfit: 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Pet Food, and Bounty Token Play Card (7d)

3rd Anniversary outfit: 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Pixelated Staircase, and Supply Crate

4th Anniversary outfit: 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022), and Summon Airdrop

5th Anniversary outfit: Style Capsule (Purple), Choice Crate, Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022), and Gold Royale Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

The crate includes the following bundles:

Elven Red Suit

Assault Force Bundle

Amplified Bassrock Bundle

The Psycho Maniac Bundle

Steps to get a free outfit from the Style Capsule

Players may follow the guide given below to claim the rewards through the Style Capsule in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Users should open the special 5th Anniversary Interface by clicking on the icon on the top right side.

Select Style Capsule option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, individuals can select Style Capsule, the second chapter to go live.

Step 3: They can complete the missions for a particular outfit and then click on the crate below it to obtain the rewards.

Once they have lit all five outfits, they will receive a special crate that they may open from the vault to claim the desired outfit.

Players generally never miss an opportunity to get a free outfit in Free Fire MAX because these often cost hundreds if not thousands of diamonds.

Thus, the event to acquire previously available anniversary outfits is a great opportunity even for new players to lay their hands on costumes they previously missed. Moreover, these tasks are not very difficult to complete, even for novice users.

Edited by Srijan Sen