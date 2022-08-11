Free Fire MAX memberships: How to get cheap diamonds and other perks

Most Free Fire MAX players are always pursuing diamonds to get their hands on more cosmetics and other in-game items in the battle royale title. They usually wait for a 100% top-up bonus and other similar events besides regularly searching for top-up websites providing offers to fulfill their requirements.

However, membership is a good answer to their quest for cheap diamonds. It is always available in the game, and many players fail to recognize the opportunity it offers in the form of diamonds at a low cost. Not only can gamers get the in-game currency at a cheaper rate, but they will also receive several other perks.

Read through for a detailed overview of memberships within the game.

Guide to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX from memberships

There are two different types of memberships offered in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

After the revamp in the second half of 2021, memberships have become the perfect choice for Free Fire MAX players to get the valuable in-game currency for cheap. They have two options: Monthly and Weekly, each of which is discussed in detail below.

Weekly membership

The Weekly membership is priced at INR 159, and gamers will receive the following perks:

100 diamonds immediately on purchase

350 diamonds from the daily check-in

Weekly membership icon

Discount store privileges

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance

In addition, they have the option to activate the subscription to obtain 100 more diamonds in the first instance. However, this will result in the membership being automatically renewed upon expiration.

Monthly membership

Monthly membership is the costlier alternative for players and is priced at INR 799, providing far more value than its cheaper counterpart. Its perks include:

500 diamonds immediately on purchase

2100 diamonds from the daily check-in

Monthly membership icon

Discount store privileges

60x Universal EP Badge

5x Second Chance

Weapon Skin Gift Box

Upon opening this Gift Box, gamers have the option to select one of the following gun skins:

M4A1 Pink Laminate

Futuristic SCAR

MP40 – Sneaky Clown

M1014 Winterlands

Thompson Time Travelers

FAMAS Swagger Ownage

Undoubtedly, additional gun skins, EP badges, and cheaper diamonds have drawn many gamers to this alternative.

Super VIP perks (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, gamers can also activate both memberships to unlock Super VIP privileges. It comprises of an additional 15 diamonds daily and an Evo Gun Token Gift Box.

Clearly, this further reduces the cost of diamonds, offering even more value for money. However, gamers can only enjoy these benefits while both memberships are active simultaneously.

Steps to get cheap diamonds from memberships

Users may follow the following instructions to purchase the membership and collect the rewards:

Step 1: They should open the membership section by clicking on the membership icon on the top side of the screen (shown below).

Clicking here will take users to the membership section within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers will be presented with two options: Weekly and Membership. They can click on the button below the preferred option and then complete the transaction to receive the rewards.

Step 3: The membership will be activated once the payment is complete. Individuals will receive a few diamonds upfront, while they must collect the remainder through the daily check-in.

Although weekly and monthly memberships offer great value, the Super VIP deal will provide diamonds at the cheapest cost in Free Fire MAX.

Edited by Atul S