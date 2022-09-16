How to get Groza Thunder Electrified from Free Fire MAX incubator this week

Garena has reintroduced a considerable number of formerly accessible cosmetics on Free Fire MAX's Indian server over the last several months. The Beatz Bangers incubator is the most recent addition to the server, allowing players to obtain esthetically pleasing Groza skins.

The incubator was first incorporated on the Indian server as part of the Squad Beatz campaign at the start of February 2022. The luck royale system has now returned for a brief period after more than six months.

Read through for a comprehensive overview of the recently relaunched incubator in Free Fire MAX.

Garena relaunches Beatz Bangers incubator in Free Fire

The developers recently incorporated the incubator in Free Fire MAX on 16 September 2022 and it will be available to users until 22 September 2022. Like any other luck royale, gamers will need to spend the premium in-game currency of diamonds to get exclusive items.

Each spin will cost players 40 diamonds, while a pack of five spins will require them to spend 180 diamonds. They will receive an item at random from the following prize pool:

Gamers can get the following rewards (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Beatz Bangers

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

Lucky Pants Crate

Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Evolution Stone

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Iris)

Interestingly, players will not receive the items directly from the incubator. Instead, they will need to collect materials and exchange them for their preferred item later on. The items with their corresponding requirements are as follows:

Groza Thunder Electrified – 3x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers and 7x Evolution Stone

Groza Airburst Entranced – 2x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers and 5x Evolution Stone

Groza Flames Enchanted – 2x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers and 4x Evolution Stone

Groza Jewel Mystified – 1x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers and 3x Evolution Stone

Additionally, individuals can exchange the Blueprints: Reptilia Guns for the Blueprint of this incubator as well.

Steps to get a gun skin from the incubator in Free Fire MAX

Interested players can follow the guide below to potentially receive gun skins in the battle royale title:

Step 1: First, open Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by selecting the option on the left side of the screen.

Select the Beatz Banger incubator (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Beatz Bangers incubator from the menu to access the event interface. Next, spend diamonds to spin the wheel and obtain a reward at random.

After collecting the necessary components, exchange them for the desired weapon in the event's exchange area.

Individuals can select their preferred gun skin and click the Exchange button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: This particular section can be accessed by clicking on the button in the center of the luck royale. Select the gun skin and click the Exchange button.

A confirmation dialog box will be displayed where you need to confirm the selection and receive the gun skin.

Players need to note that an incubator is an expensive way to get cosmetics in the game. This is because they need multiple Blueprints and Evolution Stones to get the best outfit, which could require the use of many diamonds. Only individuals with thousands of spare diamonds available should proceed with this method.

