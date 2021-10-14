How to get legendary Free Fire gun skins at 50% discount today

Gun skins are a few of the essential cosmetics within Free Fire owing to their incredible attributes. Most of these are up for grabs as part of gun crates that are generally available in the store. Other than this, users can avail them through events and luck royales as well.

Today, Garena is back with a sale on legendary gun crates/boxes in Free Fire, providing gamers with a fantastic opportunity to obtain the legendary gun skins at a significantly lesser cost. A similar discount was provided to users on the themed gun crates just a month ago.

This offer is valid for a single day; thus, users will have to purchase their desired crates on 14 October 2021 to get the discount.

Legendary gun skins available for 50% in Free Fire

Around 40 legendary gun crates are available at a 50% discount. Legendary boxes, which generally cost 40 diamonds, are available for 20 diamonds each only on 14 October 2021.

In addition to this offer, players can get further discounts if they possess a discount coupon. These generally provide a better deal if the purchase value crosses a specific threshold.

One of the discount coupons is available at 70 badges in the Elite Pass through which players will get a discount of 100 diamonds on a purchase worth 500 diamonds and above.

Steps to purchase the legendary gun skin in Free Fire

Players can follow the instructions given below to attain gun crates in Free Fire at a discount:

Step 1: First, they must open the store in Free Fire and then select Armory.

Users need to select the preferred loot crate and tap the purchase button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, players should select the desired Legend Box and then tap on the purchase option.

Select the quantity and confirm the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking players to confirm the quantity and their purchase. Once confirmed, the diamonds will be deducted, and players will receive the crate.

Subsequently, users can open all these crates from the vault to attain a random gun skin. This could be a permanent one or even a trial card, depending on one's luck.

