How to get legendary gun skins in Free Fire MAX at 50% discount (only today)

Garena has launched yet another sale in Free Fire MAX. This time, the developer is offering players a 50% discount on legendary gun crates. The limited-time offer is only valid on 11 October 2022.
Free Fire MAX players are constantly in search of attractive and effective gun skins, and legendary gun skins meet both criteria.
Legendary gun skins can be availed through several methods, with gun crates being one of them. The current discount on legendary gun crates has made these skins even more accessible.
Legendary gun skins are available at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX
With the release of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update, Garena has incorporated a lifetime progress system that allows players to earn permanent gun skins through trial cards. This makes the weapon loot crates an attractive option to acquire skins.
The list of available legendary gun crates is as follows:
- Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate
- Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate
- Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate
- AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate
- Operano Weapon Loot Crate
- Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate
- Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate
- Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate
- Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate
- Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate
- Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate
- Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
- The Punisher Weapon Loot Crate
- Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate
- Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate
- Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
- Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate
- Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
- Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate
- Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
- Crimson Heir (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate
- Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice & Fire Bones (Treatment Sniper+ M249) Weapon Loot Crate
- Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate
- Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate
- Burning Lily (M14 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate
Steps to purchase legendary gun crates at discounted rates in Free Fire MAX
You can follow the instructions below to get legendary gun skins at discounted rates in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Access the store in the battle royale game and select the Armory section.
Step 2: Click on the Legend Box option on the menu located on the right side of the screen.
Step 3: Select the desired weapon loot crate and click on the 'Purchase' button. A purchase confirmation dialog box will appear. You can confirm the quantity and apply the discount. This will reduce the price of the crate.
The required amount of diamonds will then be deducted, and the crate will be sent directly to the vault. You can open it to receive a random gun skin.
Even if the skin is temporary, it will be added to the lifetime gun progress. This means it is working towards being permanent.