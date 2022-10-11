How to get legendary gun skins in Free Fire MAX at 50% discount (only today)

Garena has launched yet another sale in Free Fire MAX. This time, the developer is offering players a 50% discount on legendary gun crates. The limited-time offer is only valid on 11 October 2022.

Free Fire MAX players are constantly in search of attractive and effective gun skins, and legendary gun skins meet both criteria.

Legendary gun skins can be availed through several methods, with gun crates being one of them. The current discount on legendary gun crates has made these skins even more accessible.

Legendary gun skins are available at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

With the release of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update, Garena has incorporated a lifetime progress system that allows players to earn permanent gun skins through trial cards. This makes the weapon loot crates an attractive option to acquire skins.

The list of available legendary gun crates is as follows:

Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate

Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate

Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate

Operano Weapon Loot Crate

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate

Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate

Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

The Punisher Weapon Loot Crate

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate

Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

Crimson Heir (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate

Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate

Ice & Fire Bones (Treatment Sniper+ M249) Weapon Loot Crate

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate

Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate

Burning Lily (M14 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate

More than 45 gun skins are available at a discount (Image via Garena)

Steps to purchase legendary gun crates at discounted rates in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the instructions below to get legendary gun skins at discounted rates in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the store in the battle royale game and select the Armory section.

Select the crate from the Legend Box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Legend Box option on the menu located on the right side of the screen.

Click the purchase button and confirm the quantity (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the desired weapon loot crate and click on the 'Purchase' button. A purchase confirmation dialog box will appear. You can confirm the quantity and apply the discount. This will reduce the price of the crate.

The required amount of diamonds will then be deducted, and the crate will be sent directly to the vault. You can open it to receive a random gun skin.

Even if the skin is temporary, it will be added to the lifetime gun progress. This means it is working towards being permanent.

